Assos Equipe RSR Bib Shorts S9 Targa

The Assos Equipe RSR S9 Targa bib shorts are very comfortable and very light. The main body material is different from basically any other cycle clothing I've used, but provides good compression and a race-ready fit. The chamois is exceptional, the bib straps are wide and flat, and the price is very high.

The RSR S9s are claimed to be the fastest shorts that Assos makes, and this new Targa version has been redesigned to further reduce weight. They now weigh 166g for a size medium, which does make them a fair whack lighter than other top-of-the-range shorts. The MAAP Pro bibs we've just reviewed are 213g, for example, a whole 22 per cent heavier.

Now, not many people go and buy a new set of (very expensive) bibs just because they're light, but this is a bit of a giveaway that they're a bit different from other shorts. The material, for starters, feels more like an Olympian's swimming jammers than cycling clothing; the easiest way to describe it is that it rustles, though thankfully not while riding along. Assos calls it 'type.701kompressor' fabric and it's a 68% polyamide, 26% elastane and 6% polyester mix. It's really rather compressive, too, so expect a tight and performance-focused fit.

Assos says the fabric is abrasion resistant, blocks UV rays (UPF50+), and resists odours while actively cooling. I've been wearing the bibs on a recent warm weather training camp and did indeed find the compressive support comfortable for long days in the saddle. I didn't find them unnecessarily warm, which was a worry when I first saw the fabric, but did find that they were quite susceptible to getting white marks from salt when I did start sweating heavily.

Areas around the crotch get a more breathable and less compressive 'Ossidia' fabric, and this combined with the vented chamois that we'll look at in a minute – it has holes in each layer – help the shorts to dry quickly and reduce clamminess.

The S9 Targas' 'aeroFit' is more aggressive than the 'racingFit' that you'll find on the Equipe RS line, such as the Spring/Fall bibs that Liam tested a few years ago, and that in turn is more aggressive than the 'regularFit' you'll find on the Mille GT line of products. What this means is that other than being tight, the RSRs are long in the leg for maximum aero benefit.

At the bottom of the legs, you'll find a polka dot pattern of silicone grippers that REALLY hold the shorts in place. I have never come across grippers quite so effective, and at the end of rides these need physically peeling off your legs.

To be honest, I'm not sure the shorts are going anywhere anyway, but the overkill grippers mean you really don't have to worry about the legs riding up while pedalling along.

One of the most visual changes separating the S9 range from other Assos shorts is the bib straps, which extend further down the shorts at the rear. Assos of course has a fancy name for this – 'rollBar' – and says that it helps to keep the seat pad in place. In use, the bib straps were easy to ignore, which I guess is a good thing; they have a good amount of stretch to keep the shorts up, are nice and wide and flat to prevent pressure points on the shoulders, and with just enough weight and structure to not bunch together under an aero jersey.

The only negative I do have about the straps is that because they stick out the bottom of a jersey, immature riding buddies might find it tempting to flick them on their way past…

The pad is Assos' S9 Sundeck, and while it's not the largest, it does provide excellent comfort. Assos uses a huge number of different pads in its bibs, tailored to the shorts' specific purpose. The S9s are designed for WorldTour racing so need to balance the comfort required for day after long day in the saddle without so much material that it bunches when hunched over the bars trying to get as aero as possible.

The result is spectacular. I've done countless six-hour days in the shorts, and I've found it to be one of, if not the best pad out there. I ride in quite an aggressive position and as such have found that many pads are simply too large; the main section of foam is just 9mm thick in the Targas and yet I've had no sign of aching sit bones and the large Sundeck Superlight upper (the bit against your skin) prevents any chafing.

Assos uses its familiar goldenGate technology here, too, stitching just the front and rear of the pad to the shorts, leaving a gap on both sides that is easily big enough to get your hand into. It means the pad moves with you, instead of with the shorts/saddle. I've been a big fan of this, and plenty of brands have started to adopt a similar idea, for example in the Velocio Concept bibs.

Value and conclusion

And then there's the less attractive feature of the RSRs, the price. At £255 these are the third most expensive pair of shorts we've ever tested. It's too early to tell for sure, but I am confident that despite their low weight the RSRs will be durable as the stitching is very strong and the material does appear to be more tear-resistant than standard bib shorts. You also get a two-year warranty with Assos kit, so you can be confident that it's not going to be a manufacturing defect that results in premature obsolescence.

But even expensive shorts such as the Velocio Concept shorts I mentioned above cost less – the Velocios are 'just' £228 and the MAAP Pro bibs £235 – and there are plenty of other excellent shorts that are still considered premium and will set you back a fair bit less, such as the Castelli Free Aero RCs for £175.

For most riders, the cheaper Equipe RS bib shorts (£175) will probably be the better buy as they still get the goldenGate tech and very similar bib straps and chamois.

If, however, you are an avid racer looking for aero gains, compression and light weight, then the RSRs are an excellent pair of bib shorts that provide exceptional comfort and performance.

Verdict

Exceptionally comfortable, light and expensive bibs for WorldTour-level performance

