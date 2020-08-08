Apidura Packable Musette (7L)

The Apidura Packable Musette is a really useful piece of kit that packs down very small, can attach to the bike and has a very effective stability strap. It's expensive and not quite as comfortable as a cotton one, but it's waterproof and much more practical.

When you think of a musette you generally think cotton and simple: those basic bags handed out in feed zones or filled with brochures at exhibitions. The idea of redesigning something so effective seems a bit odd, but in the case of the Apidura Packable Musette, it works.

One of the issues with traditional musettes is that when you've emptied one, it's a bit of a pain to store – especially as you're only wearing it in the first place because your pockets are full. The Apidura Packable Musette folds into a separate pouch, after which the straps can squeeze it even smaller. You don't have to pocket it all, in fact – you can strap it to a tube instead.

It packs down to about the size of a box of paracetamol: not tiny, but much easier to deal with than a regular musette. Packing is nothing more complicated than stuffing it all in the pouch, and otherwise the pouch hangs on a strap inside the bag, so there's no chance of losing it.

The stability strap means this musette doesn't shift and swing round to the front as much as a regular one. It's easy to clip and unclip even with gloves, so will work well year round.

As will the fabric. RS20D is a lightweight polyester that's waterproof, and the seams are taped. A velcro flap covers the top to keep the insides dry, and the high-vis patterns across the rear are a welcome safety element.

The straps are good. I used this a lot on longer lockdown rides, as my regular fill-up stops obviously weren't an option, so the Apidura was actually well loaded throughout. Though always noticeable, it was still pretty comfortable.

At £24 the pricing is steep, but the waterproofing, stability and packability go some way to justifying the additional cost. That said, the £25 Restrap Race Musette is also waterproof, and while it doesn't pack down quite so practically, it's handmade in Leeds – whilst the Apidura is made in China.

Overall I was really impressed by the Apidura. I've been using musettes for years, but this design sits so well and packs away so usefully that I'm surprised that nobody has done it before.

Innovative and practical waterproof storage that's easy to pack – expensive, though

