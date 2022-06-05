Apidura City Handlebar Pack 2L

Superlight and easy to attach and remove, the Apidura City Handlebar Pack is a versatile and handy size for carrying bits and bobs, though the addition of a light tab would be useful.

Part of the ever-expanding range of urban equipment from expedition and bikepacking specialist Apidura, this two-litre pack has low-key looks to suit the intended stealthy city environment.

It's made from a lightweight but tough waterproof fabric with welded seams, and fastens with a straightforward Velcro flap at the front that's quick and easy to open and close – single-handed if necessary. The design works well to keep contents dry, even in persistent rain.

It's designed to be just big enough for the essentials, with space for a compact D-lock, packable windshell, wallet, keys, phone and the like. There's a single main compartment with a small mesh organiser pocket, and a Velcro-fastening envelope pocket at the back of the bag.

Although intended for urban use, I found it useful for long road rides too, as an alternative or in addition to a saddle bag or frame bag.

Adjustable webbing straps with padding and quick-release buckles allow for easy and straightforward attachment to the bike, with enough adjustment in the straps that it should fit most types of bars and cable configurations.

The neat dimensions mean it's useful for even small-framed bikes with little clearance, and it's not too wide either so doesn't nudge against brake levers or gear shifters. That also means it doesn't cause problems with bar-mounted lights, which is just as well as the one thing the bag doesn't have is a light attachment point. Not all bar bags do, so it's not alone in that, but Apidura does make a pricier Racing version that does have an LED tab... and given the City's purpose, it seems a surprising omission.

The City does have reflective accents that wrap around the bottom front corners, which help, but the ability to pop an emergency LED on the front would be good.

Value

Although £5 less than its Racing sibling, the City pack is not a cheap option – it's £28 more than the very capable Craft Cadence Waterproof Handlebar Bag (down £5 to £34.99 since we tested it) and £17 more than the British-made Camelchops Blimp 2.0 (up to £46 since I tested it last year). The Craft Cadence is heavier and not as minimalist, though, and while the Camelchops is a similar weight it won't accommodate a D-lock.

The City is pretty similar in terms of capacity and performance to the Brooks Scape Handlebar Pouch at £60, while the Topeak Barloader is now £66.99, so a little more expensive.

Conclusion

Overall, the City pack is well made, minimalist, and useful for a variety of situations. It could do with some sort of LED light attachment in my opinion, given its urban focus, and it's not cheap, but it is very good.

Verdict

Well designed and versatile, though it could do with an LED tab to suit its urban-focused aims

