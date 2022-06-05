Support road.cc

review
Bags
Apidura City Handlebar Pack 2L

Apidura City Handlebar Pack 2L

8
by Lara Dunn
Sun, Jun 05, 2022 19:45
0
£63.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Well designed and versatile, though it could do with an LED tab to suit its urban-focused aims
Incredibly light but durable
Easy to fit to most bikes
Handy internal mesh pocket and rear pocket
Holds a compact D-Lock
Reflective accents
Nowhere to attach a light
Weight: 
198g
Contact: 
www.apidura.com
How we test

Superlight and easy to attach and remove, the Apidura City Handlebar Pack is a versatile and handy size for carrying bits and bobs, though the addition of a light tab would be useful.

Part of the ever-expanding range of urban equipment from expedition and bikepacking specialist Apidura, this two-litre pack has low-key looks to suit the intended stealthy city environment.

It's made from a lightweight but tough waterproof fabric with welded seams, and fastens with a straightforward Velcro flap at the front that's quick and easy to open and close – single-handed if necessary. The design works well to keep contents dry, even in persistent rain.

It's designed to be just big enough for the essentials, with space for a compact D-lock, packable windshell, wallet, keys, phone and the like. There's a single main compartment with a small mesh organiser pocket, and a Velcro-fastening envelope pocket at the back of the bag.

2022 Apidura City Handlebar Pack 2L - back.jpg

Although intended for urban use, I found it useful for long road rides too, as an alternative or in addition to a saddle bag or frame bag.

Adjustable webbing straps with padding and quick-release buckles allow for easy and straightforward attachment to the bike, with enough adjustment in the straps that it should fit most types of bars and cable configurations.

2022 Apidura City Handlebar Pack 2L - on bars back.jpg

The neat dimensions mean it's useful for even small-framed bikes with little clearance, and it's not too wide either so doesn't nudge against brake levers or gear shifters. That also means it doesn't cause problems with bar-mounted lights, which is just as well as the one thing the bag doesn't have is a light attachment point. Not all bar bags do, so it's not alone in that, but Apidura does make a pricier Racing version that does have an LED tab... and given the City's purpose, it seems a surprising omission.

2022 Apidura City Handlebar Pack 2L - clip.jpg

The City does have reflective accents that wrap around the bottom front corners, which help, but the ability to pop an emergency LED on the front would be good.

Value

Although £5 less than its Racing sibling, the City pack is not a cheap option – it's £28 more than the very capable Craft Cadence Waterproof Handlebar Bag (down £5 to £34.99 since we tested it) and £17 more than the British-made Camelchops Blimp 2.0 (up to £46 since I tested it last year). The Craft Cadence is heavier and not as minimalist, though, and while the Camelchops is a similar weight it won't accommodate a D-lock.

The City is pretty similar in terms of capacity and performance to the Brooks Scape Handlebar Pouch at £60, while the Topeak Barloader is now £66.99, so a little more expensive.

Conclusion

Overall, the City pack is well made, minimalist, and useful for a variety of situations. It could do with some sort of LED light attachment in my opinion, given its urban focus, and it's not cheap, but it is very good.

Verdict

Well designed and versatile, though it could do with an LED tab to suit its urban-focused aims

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

