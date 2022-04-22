The Apidura Bottle Cage Adapter gives you the option of carrying a large bottle on a small or bag-cluttered frame, by letting you adjust where the cage sits. It's a neat solution that is well made and works with both two- and three-bolt cages.
This adapter gives up to 55mm of adjustment, which is more than most similar designs. It achieves this by way of the two long slots, and using two of the three bolts on the adapter you then fix your bottle cage to the adapter – or use all three to fit three-bolt cargo cage mounts.
It's a smart solution, and allowed me to fit a 750ml bottle to my gravel bike even with the main triangle sporting a large frame bag.
Made from 6061-T6 aluminium alloy it's strong, and loaded bottles won't flex it. The anodised finish will keep it looking as good as new for a very long time, too.
> Cycling hydration: Is 1 water bottle or 2 best on long rides?
In fact, the quality is top notch in general, with all edges either chamfered or rounded to remove any sharp corners and stainless-steel hex bolts included.
Value
At £21 it's not the cheapest option. The Topeak Alt-Position Cage Mounts are £13.99, for instance, and that's for a pair. They only move things to another fixed position though, and the only adjustment is by rotating the bracket, so you don't get as much versatility.
The BBB AdaptRail has a similar design to the Apidura, is available £18.99 and comes in three sizes. I think the Apidura has a higher quality look, though.
Overall
This is a well-made, easy to use and strong piece of kit that gives plenty of versatility regardless of your frame size.
Verdict
Simple and well executed design for making space on heavily-loaded or small frames
Make and model: Apidura Bottle Cage Adapter
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Apidura says, "Create more space for bottles alongside a frame pack and convert two-bolt bottle cage mounts into three-bolt cargo cage mounts. The Innovation Lab Bottle Cage Adapter makes it possible to lower or raise bottle cages by 55mm and converts standard two-bolt mounts into three-bolt mounts, allowing for larger cages and greater carrying capacity.
"The bottle cage relocator simply bolts onto bottle cage mounts, creating 55mm of vertical movement to make it easier to fit bottles alongside a frame pack. Using the supplied bolts, the bottle cage is then attached directly to the bottle cage adjuster. With three mounting points available, it is possible to convert standard two-bolt mounts into three-bolt mounts, capable of carrying cargo cages and increasing carrying capacity."
It is a well made piece of kit that brings extra versatility to your road or gravel frame.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
6061-T6 aluminium alloy, anodized black
3 x 7mm M5 hex-headed stainless-steel bolts
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Simple to fit and holds any bottle cage securely.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
55mm is a useful amount of adjustment.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Topeak's Alt-Position Cage Mounts are £13.99, and that's for a pair. They don't offer as much adjustment though. The BBB AdaptRail is available for about £15, or there is the Wolf Tooth B-RAD 2-Slot Mounting Base for £22.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a well made piece of kit that works well, especially as it can work with both two- and three-bolt cages. The price isn't bad for the quality and durability either.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
