The Apidura Bottle Cage Adapter gives you the option of carrying a large bottle on a small or bag-cluttered frame, by letting you adjust where the cage sits. It's a neat solution that is well made and works with both two- and three-bolt cages.

This adapter gives up to 55mm of adjustment, which is more than most similar designs. It achieves this by way of the two long slots, and using two of the three bolts on the adapter you then fix your bottle cage to the adapter – or use all three to fit three-bolt cargo cage mounts.

It's a smart solution, and allowed me to fit a 750ml bottle to my gravel bike even with the main triangle sporting a large frame bag.

Made from 6061-T6 aluminium alloy it's strong, and loaded bottles won't flex it. The anodised finish will keep it looking as good as new for a very long time, too.

In fact, the quality is top notch in general, with all edges either chamfered or rounded to remove any sharp corners and stainless-steel hex bolts included.

Value

At £21 it's not the cheapest option. The Topeak Alt-Position Cage Mounts are £13.99, for instance, and that's for a pair. They only move things to another fixed position though, and the only adjustment is by rotating the bracket, so you don't get as much versatility.

The BBB AdaptRail has a similar design to the Apidura, is available £18.99 and comes in three sizes. I think the Apidura has a higher quality look, though.

Overall

This is a well-made, easy to use and strong piece of kit that gives plenty of versatility regardless of your frame size.

Verdict

Simple and well executed design for making space on heavily-loaded or small frames

