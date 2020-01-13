The Showers Pass Transit CC jacket is a super-practical commuting hardshell, packed with clever details.

Pros: Great waterproofing, impressive breathability, dropdown storm flap with integrated taillights, tough construction

Great waterproofing, impressive breathability, dropdown storm flap with integrated taillights, tough construction Cons: Cut won't suit all

Showers Pass is from Portland, Oregon, which is one of the world's most bike-friendly cities and 'enjoys' a climate very similar to ours with its relatively mild, rainy winters. I've found the Transit CC jacket is equally at home in soggy southern England as it probably is in the Pacific Northwest. I've been wearing it as an outer layer every day for my commute and, thanks to its excellent breathability as well as its impressive water and windproofness, it works really well whether it's raining or not.

> Buy this online here

Just to get this out of the way, the Transit CC jacket is aimed at commuting and is not a lightweight, packable race cape. Showers Pass classifies it as having a 'full fit with room to layer over bulky street clothing'. It is also designed for a more upright riding style – it has the cut of a regular jacket rather than an anatomic one cut for a crouched bike position: I found the cuffs covered my wrists fine on a flat-bar bike, but on a drop-bar bike the sleeves tended to ride up, leaving a slight gap. I would also guess it's made for someone with slightly broader shoulders and shorter arms than me. (It's not me in the photos, by the way.)

The Transit CC is made from a three-layer waterproof and breathable fabric called Artex which is also durable and tough. The CC stands for Clean Color: it uses eco-friendly dyes that are free from harmful chemicals. There's a choice of Alps Blue, Black or Yelling Yellow.

> Buyer's Guide: 12 of the best high-visibility winter jackets

To enhance low-light visibility there's loads of reflective trim front and rear, and the foul-weather pièce de résistance is a dropdown tail that is completely covered in reflective fabric and features integrated removable button-sized flashing red lights.

There's a Napoleon pocket with an 'audio port' and two side pockets (none at the rear).

It's really neatly made (in China), especially given the complicated construction. There's a plethora of panels, flaps, taped seams, pockets, reflective tabs, zips, press-studs and even magnets (keeping the dropdown tail in the raised position) to be joined together.

Performance

The Transit CC's fabric is, like most waterproof fabrics, DWR (durable water repellent) coated, giving it literally another layer of waterproofness. Even the heaviest rain simply runs off it, leaving it totally dry. I had to see if it had a wet-out point since a regular rainstorm couldn't breach it, so ran the sleeve under the tap and discovered that it can take any amount of water. However, DWR coatings can and will wash out (but can be reapplied) so it's a good idea to check out the care instructions if you want to keep waterproofing at this level.

Having said that, I've only washed the Transit CC jacket once so far – since I've been wearing ordinary civvies underneath it for my schoolrun commute over the last month or two it hasn't got whiffy anyway, and I've found in any case that breathability and venting are so good that it doesn't get steamed up inside.

As you'd expect of the loose fit, it's comfortable, unrestrictive and the little touches of quality like the soft fleece inside the high collar (black so as not to show the dirt) and the tactile Showers Pass-branded zip puller tabs make it easy to wear.

Perhaps what it does lack is a little bit of fashionability compared to the more tailored-looking commuter jackets from this side of the Pond, such as the Howies Herald and the Vulpine Softshell Harrington. Showers Pass goes for a straighter outdoorsy look that has more in common with Berghaus or Patagonia.

> Buyer's Guide: The best casual cycling commuter wear

However, the Transit CC arguably has a wider and more timeless appeal – after all, if it's not in fashion it can't go out of fashion – and it's all about the performance here in any case.

Value

It's not cheap, but there are more expensive commuter jackets: the aforementioned Vulpine Softshell Harrington costs £200. That said, the Howies Herald undercuts it by £21.

Conclusion

Showers Pass says the Transit CC has got you covered and this is an accurate description. It is indeed good enough to withstand the worst of the winter and is breathable, comfortable and visible, too. The US firm has ticked off everything a commuter jacket could ever need – including its own rear lights.

> Essential wet weather cycle clothing and gear

Verdict

Exceptionally waterproof commuter jacket that's tough, comfortable, breathable, visible and packed with practical details

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website