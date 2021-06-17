The Altura Heritage Bar Bag attaches securely, carries bulky objects (and lots of them) easily, and is impressively weatherproof. It's aimed more at commuting and shopping than bikepacking and adventuring – an easy-to-use quick release and the detachable shoulder strap make it easy to use off the bike, too.

As the name suggests, the Heritage is a more traditional take on bar-mounted luggage than the new breed of bikepacking bags and rolls, with a quite rigid and bulky shape. It does have a drawstring and toggle at the top, but the fabric is so stiff it's hard to adjust enough to really make a difference.

That does mean things can rattle around inside a bit if it's not full, especially if you're heading onto rougher roads, but there's some padding to the bottom and sides and the whole inner is lined. It's all very well made and nicely finished, with only a slightly scruffy raw edge to the end of the piping looking less than perfect.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The 12oz waxed cotton outer is very weatherproof and feels robust – it's been soaked while testing and doesn't look any the worse for it. Nothing inside was any the worse for it either – a day of heavy rain left the contents very slightly damp, but nothing was actually physically wet. In lighter showers and on/off rain it's impressive; even paper tissues showed no sign of being even the slightest bit damp.

The shaped 'lid' zips open at the rear to provide extra storage, complete with (detachable) keyring; other than a key, I'm not sure what you'd actually use this pocket for. If you're touring or adventuring, printouts of maps, perhaps (if you haven't forked out for the 'Altura map tablet case' as well); but when commuting or shopping? Hmmm... not sure. A folded-up shopping bag, perhaps. Or empty wrappers.

The Rixen & Kaul KlickFix attachment system is very secure. Although setting it up isn't particularly tricky, it's not something you'd want to keep removing and reattaching; it makes removing the bag itself quick and easy, but you'd want it to stay on your chosen bike.

The clamps can leave a mark on your handlebar, so I suggest you stick some tape around that first.

> Buyer's Guide: 26 of the best bikepacking bags

I also found it restricted my cables slightly – no 90-degree right turns possible, should I have wanted to make one.

Once you've removed the bag, you can attach the included shoulder strap and use it for shopping or to carry your sarnies into the office.

The KlickFix part hardly protrudes, so it's not uncomfortable against your hip. I rather like the way it looks as a shoulder bag; it looks a bit camera-baggie.

Although it has a reflective logo, I was surprised to find there's nowhere to mount a light. Then even more surprised to find it's not alone in that. Most bar bags (of this type anyway) don't. (Why not?)

There are ways around it – a helmet light, a light clamped to your fork in traditional style to go with the bag, those little bar end lights... or you can just about bodge a 'be seen' light onto the strap tidy, as you can see in the photos.

Or maybe you have a reeeeeeally wide handlebar and space to one side?

Talking of space... its generous five litres is basically one big compartment, with just a slim open pocket hanging along the rear.

I must say, it was quite nice having sandwiches that weren't warm and squashed from a jersey pocket. The bag has webbing straps either side for attaching more things if you run out of room, too.

Value

Prices for bags – whether for bikepacking, touring or commuting – vary enormously, and £60 sits pretty much in the middle. It's £45 less than the Brooks Scape Handlebar Compact Bag Anna tested recently, but with that you do get 10 litres of storage for your £105.

Ortlieb has a variety of options ranging from £50 (2.7l) to over £100, with the attachment system on top, so the Altura compares quite well with those.

Lara loved Topeak's BarLoader, which is both bigger (6.5l) and cheaper (£54.99), but is a less structured and, some might say, less aesthetically pleasing option...

If you're happy to compromise on space, usability off the bike and ease of detaching, you can get cheaper options – Carradice's (3.5l) Bikepacking Bar Bag is £47 – and we've tested even smaller bags from the likes of Louis & Joy and Brooks that cost less. But most are more. Some a lot more.

Conclusion

Apart from its lack of a light mount – a criticism you can level at many such bags, it seems – the Heritage is hard to fault. It's very weatherproof, roomy, looks good and works well on the bike and off.

Verdict

Very weatherproof and versatile, even if it doesn't have a light mount

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website