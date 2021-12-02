The Built for Athletes Cycling Backpack is really well made, decently water resistant and comfortable when loaded up. As the looks suggest, though, it's built for athletes who're going on short or gentle rides to some other sport – it soon gets hot and sweaty with effort.

The only things holding this back are the lack of any padded venting on the back (not uncommon for 'urban' packs like this, to be fair) and it only resisting rather than totally stopping water. Everything else about it is great, and it works very well for shortish all-weather commutes and errands.

> Buy this online here

The maker doesn't give a capacity, but my calculations (okay, Google's calculations) say it's 20L overall, and gives around 10L of usable cargo space when sealed. It's a good size for commuting with a change of clothes and some work stuff, or a quick trip to the shops for, say, a 10L 'family pack' of Belgian buns. And an apple. For health.

The top seals with Velcro and rolls up to keep out rain; the shiny metal hook has four positions to help you keep the contents snugged down even when there aren't many, and makes access quick and easy.

Fully partial

BFA says the fabric is 'fully water resistant', but omits to say how long for. Water certainly beads off the fabric and it keeps out all but the heaviest or most prolonged rain, but eventually – because it only resists water, rather than stopping it – damp creeps through. It's good enough for 99 per cent of the short hops this pack is designed for, I'd say.

The two mesh outer pockets are very useful, and with thick elastic belts and drawstring necks, they're a very secure spot for bottles. Or anything else that can get wet, for that matter. Not every bag of this style has external pockets, so it's a plus.

I found the wide, padded straps very comfortable, and the range of adjustment is good. It's a fairly short bag so it's quite easy to cinch it down tight and get a secure fit, but there's plenty of room to accommodate big civilian coats too.

It's made more secure by the chest strap, which again has a good range of adjustment: the metal buckles adjust vertically over 10cm, while the central plastic one can pull those buckles to within 12.5cm of each other horizontally.

The heavy webbing straps and substantial plastic D-rings can easily support anything you'd seriously want to hang from them, and the straps themselves attach extremely securely. You can really load this thing up without worrying about it breaking free.

The serious build means it's fairly heavy at 810g on our scales, but I never found it an issue myself. There are much lighter options out there, though.

Pocket science

Inside, there's a single laptop pocket (15in max) with a big elastic retaining band that Velcros down at one end. The rear panel is slightly but quite effectively padded to keep your back comfortable. This pocket is useful for stopping things rattling around when you're only loaded very lightly, too.

The reflectives are great, sensibly positioned to allow for your forward lean, and a good size. You get two big patches on the strap for forward visibility, too.

Value

At £49.99 the price is good, especially given the rugged build and quality materials. It's pretty similar to the Altura Heritage 12L backpack in both size and intent, and the Altura is just 1p more at £50. The waxed cotton of the Heritage isn't flawless in heavy rain either, though, and has no external pockets.

The Apidura City Backpack is considerably larger at 17L, yet lighter (750g) and properly waterproof – you might even say 'fully' – but then it's more than twice the price at £120.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling rucksacks

The Vaude Isny II is also worth a look (especially if you like eco-friendly builds) as it's only 580g, is actually waterproof and holds 20L. On the downside, it also lacks external pockets or even a handle, and it 'isny' very cheap at £85. Geddit? Sorry.

Overall

This is a very sturdily made bag with a useful size and spec for its intended use, and it looks good too – which, let's face it, is important given its place zipping about in towns and cities.

Verdict

Strong, useful and comfortable pack for commutes, errands and gentle-paced rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website