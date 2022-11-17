Altura Grid Field Men's Jacket

The Altura Grid Field Jacket has rapidly become my go-to for all sorts of circumstances. Whether it's short rides to the shops, longer leisure rides or even just going out in the evening without the bike, this is now the first jacket I reach for – unless it's tipping down with rain. It's not one for hard riding or genuinely foul conditions – and it may not seriously be up there with the best waterproof cycling jackets on performance terms – but I've quickly become a big fan and my wife think it looks great. Who am I to argue...?

This is the second Altura Grid top we've tested recently, following the Half-Zip Softshell Hoodie. Personally, I think the Grid Field wins the battle for looks, even with its 'geography teacher' elbow patches – which are actually subtle but pleasingly large reflective patches.

It's a one-colour-only jacket, so if navy isn't your thing (say, you're not a geography teacher) then you're bang out of luck. But it is available in six sizes, so getting the correct fit using Altura's sizing guide should be straightforward. I found the large size, my usual, was a comfortable fit with room for a couple of layers underneath.

While at first glance there's little to mark out the Grid Field as a cycling jacket, it does actually have a good number of cycling-specific features.

The back is dropped so that your posterior is protected when you're riding. The sleeves are long too, which looks a little odd when you're off the bike, though not absurdly so. When you're riding, however, the extended cuffs come into their own for weather protection to your wrists. The cuffs are adjustable too, and you can tighten them and secure them using poppers.

The full-length front zip is adjustable top and bottom, and there's a full-length wind flap secured by five poppers in front of it. The four pockets are deep enough for your phone, glasses cases (yep, plural for me) and wallet (sadly just the one), and each is topped with a 7cm-deep flap that's secured by a couple more poppers.

While not immediately noticeable until illuminated, there are a reasonable number of sizeable reflectives here, and they're extremely effective. The large (20x10cm) elbow patches are accompanied by lengthy strips along the dropped tail and on the back of the collar.

The front's reflective material is limited to a small Altura logo on the left-hand chest pocket, and I would have appreciated more, but I'd also like to think you're using a decent front light.

Altura actually calls this the 'Grid Field Waterproof Jacket,' but it doesn't live up to that. It does however live up to the 'shower-resistant' description Altura uses in the small print. It's made of cotton (responsibly sourced – thumbs up, Altura!) and has a DWR (durable water-repellent) coating.

Ride in a light shower and beads of water will form on the surface and roll off. Result. Wear it in heavier rain and the water will make its way through, as there's no waterproof membrane and the seams lack waterproof taping. And while the DWR will inevitably lose its resistance over time, Altura tells us: 'When the time comes, we'd recommend reproofing the jacket with something like Grangers' Performance Repel Plus spray by following the instructions on the bottle and applying a localised heat.'

Altura's distributor ZyroFisher also told us that it is working on product care pages for its website.

Insulation

The Grid Field is pretty warm and probably best suited for autumn, winter and spring use, though you can moderate your body heat while riding by using the two-way zip and the two 10cm-long 'pit zips.'

It's a very cosy jacket too, and I like a bit of cosiness. The high-cut collar is snug around your neck, and has a soft, wide fabric strip for comfort, though as with the Grid softshell hoodie, there's no waist adjustability. That said, I never found this an issue on or off the bike.

Value

We haven't reviewed that many commuter-specific or casual waterproof jackets. The Altura Grid Field is cheaper than the Chapeau City that Hollis liked, as that's now £149.99, though it's also genuinely waterproof and windproof.

The Grid Field is also up against Altura's own £85 Grid Waterproof Half-Zip Softshell Hoodie which Hollis rated highly (though like this jacket it's not really waterproof, just water-resistant). Meanwhile Altura's more overtly cycling-specific but properly windproof and waterproof Nightvision also remains as good an option as when George tested the Nightvision Storm a couple of years ago, even at £100 as opposed to £80.

Overall

This is pretty expensive for a non-waterproof jacket, but its styling, versatility and all-round quality go a long way to justify that cost. It's great for cycling commutes on cool and showery days, and the looks appealed to pretty much everybody as a non-cycling coat-cum-jacket. My experience of Altura kit suggests it should last for years too.

Verdict

Subtly styled and well-made commuting jacket with weather resistance and good looks

