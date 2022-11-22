Albion Winter Tights

Albion's Winter Tights are designed for cold and wet British winter days, with multiple fabrics and a rear pocket for extra storage. They aren't the warmest – if you want a pair for deep mid-winter you might want to consult our best winter bib tights guide – but in the right temperatures they are some of the most comfortable.

A quality pair of tights is one of the most important items of clothing if you brave the cold and wet months of winter on your bike. Because they are usually worn next to the skin and are the only layer exposed to the elements, they must be resistant to a wide range of conditions.

These Albion tights are made from three different fabrics using a panel construction. The main nylon fabric has a four-way stretch; the back panel is lined with a brushed fabric for added warmth; and the leg sections are lined with a windproof fabric.

As with the Three Season pair that Hollis tested earlier this year, Albion has added a C0 durable water repellent (DWR) treatment to help water bead off (C0 is a less harmful process of making DWR coatings than the old C8 process).

There are several reflective elements, including strips on the calf area visible from the rear, and sections on the thighs, one of which includes the Albion logo, a nice touch.

Sizing and fit

The tights are available in sizes XS to XXL. Albion's size guide suggests these will fit waist sizes from 81cm (26in) to 101cm (40in), and I found that correct. I am on the border between XS and S, but preferring a tighter fit, went for the XS.

I could tell right away that they fitted me perfectly in terms of length, girth and overall height. While Albion does not specify a height range for the sizes, the fabric has enough stretch that it should be sufficient for most people.

Design details

The Winter tights have a foot stirrup, which is something I usually avoid, but the very thin, seamless design didn't interfere with foot comfort at all. And if you don't get on with them, the ankle seams are designed so you can cut the stirrups off without damaging the tights.

The high front chest panel means a zip is required, and one minor issue I experienced was that it would occasionally undo. It tended to only happen after the first attempt and when standing up; once in a riding position it stayed in place. I am at the upper end of the chest size range, though, and it happened a little less as the testing went on.

There's a strip of material intended to conceal the zip and block airflow, though it seems a bit unnecessary given that most riders will be wearing some form of windproof clothing on top.

The tights also have a rear pocket, which I found useful for storing a rain shell, or gloves on days when the temperature was changeable.

It's a side-access design and not the easiest to access, as it's positioned to sit under a layer. I did store food in it on one ride, and it was fine, but I would suggest you avoid anything that is affected by warmer temperatures, such as a chocolate bar – it melted very quickly!

Comfort

I was impressed with the comfort these offer in every area, and particularly excellent at the backs of the knees – there was no scrunching or folded fabric in that area, which can be an issue with some tights.

During testing, I rode in a variety of conditions and distances, including multiple longer rides in excess of four hours, and the pad never lost its comfort. It has different thicknesses, with deep 12mm cushioning in the centre and thinner 3mm padding around the borders. Despite the thickness of the main padding, I could feel no movement within the padding material that can sometimes cause discomfort or chafing.

I used the tights in temperatures ranging from -2°C up to the mid-teens, and found their limits at both ends of the scale. Moving towards the mid-teens they started to feel a little warm and sweaty, particularly on higher-paced rides and efforts.

They excelled between 5 and 10°C, which would cover most general winter riding, and became my garment of choice for almost every ride. Below 5°C they began to feel too thin to maintain warmth. On the coldest rides I also used Spatz Roadman overshoes which improved warmth significantly; without those I would not have been comfortable riding in -2°C temperatures.

The DWR coating is useful initially but doesn't last long, though that's something I've found to be common with other DWR-treated garments. It worked well on the first half of a very wet ride, with water beading off to start with, but by the end they were completely soaked through, which is how they've been on subsequent rides.

Value

At £190 these are quite expensive, though the quality of construction, their performance, and comfort all help to justify the cost, and they are similar to other premium brands.

Some of my favourites that work well at similar temperatures are the now-discontinued Assos' LL.habuTights_s7, which David tested back in 2018. The updated version – the Equipe R Habus – sound like they're designed for colder weather, and are £50 more than the Albions.

Rapha produces different versions of its winter bib tights for different temperatures, with its thermal Pro Teams at £230 and the lightweight Pro Training versions at £180.

Conclusion

The Albion Winter tights have become a firm favourite to grab when the temperature starts to drop, and while they struggle closer to freezing, within their comfort zone they are exceptional. With several great design features, such as the rear pocket and brilliant fabrics, if you're looking to get through winter conditions I would highly recommend them.

Verdict

Incredible comfort, with excellent fit, and suitable for all but the coldest winter weather

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website