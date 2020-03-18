Specialized Allez 2020

This entry level to Specialized Allez ownership is very impressive, from a great frame right through to the quality finishing kit for just £649, making it one of the best sub-grand bikes out there. There is a return to full mudguard eyelets on the fork, too, although clearance is tight.

I first rode the new style Allez back in 2018 – the Elite model – and I was very impressed.

If you haven't read the review, basically Specialized had taken its aluminium race bike and slackened off the angles a little, raised the front end, extended the wheelbase and given it mudguard mounts, to create a bike set up perfectly for commuters or winter training. It achieved all of this without losing the Allez's fun and appealing ride. Good work.

After that review, though, things went a little bit pear-shaped, with Specialized having to recall the bikes because of issues with the fork. The replacements had no mudguard eyelets – but they are back on this latest version.

Ride

The first time I went out for a ride on the Allez, it was just going to be a quick blast around the block to make sure everything was set up right... 20 miles or so and back home.

It was so comfortable and fun to ride, though, I was out for three times that, and rolled home with a massive grin on my face. It's simple to ride and easy to control, which meant I could focus on the scenery and just enjoy the experience.

The handling is pretty neutral, which will suit commuters tackling the same route day in, day out in a range of weather conditions, and carving your way through traffic if needs be, but if you've had a challenging day and need to blow off some steam you can stamp on the pedals and really go for it on the way home.

It's an exciting bike to ride and you'll easily get that little adrenaline giggle when you really push it. If you're confident, you can definitely take a few risks.

The overall weight is 9.66kg which for a sub-£700 bike is pretty good. It climbs well and acceleration doesn't really feel like it’s hampered too much.

Still think alloy frames are harsh? Well, ride one of these and you'll realise they definitely are not. Specialized has always delivered a comfortable ride from its aluminium bikes and the latest versions of the Allez continue that theme.

Frame and fork

The Allez uses Specialized's own-spec E5 Premium aluminium alloy tubing in various shapes and diameters, finished off with decently smooth welds and what I consider to be a very nice paint job. If you don't like the bright red, there is a satin black option or a Dusty Lilac with graphics that fade from yellow to white.

Up front you get a tapered head tube but in the slightly different 1 1/8in to 1 3/8in size compared to a lot of bikes. There are plenty of options on the market when it needs to be replaced.

The down tube uses a large square section for stiffness and the chainstays are suitably beefy to deliver the power transfer from your legs to the pedals.

Specialized has dropped the seatstays lower for aerodynamics; it's not a major concern for this type of bike but hey, every second counts. They are thin, too, which brings a little bit more comfort to the rear end. They also feature rack mounts.

It's good to see a threaded bottom bracket shell on this type of bike – the fact that it is designed to take mudguards means it'll probably see plenty of wet weather. Bottom brackets screwed into the frame tend to be more resistant to water and dirt getting in, which can cause creaking in press-fit alternatives.

The fork is a full carbon fibre option, which is impressive for the money. Like I said earlier, the full mudguard mounts are back at the bottom of each leg and when it comes to fitting the guards, things are relatively straightforward.

I offered up an SKS full chromoplastic guard, and the eyelet positions mean there is little fettling to do, though clearance between the guard and the 25mm tyre is very tight. The standard wheels are narrow, which keeps the tyre slim, so if you update to newer, wider rims that expand the nominal size of a 25mm tyre there won't be a lot of daylight left.

The fork itself is plenty stiff enough for riding quickly through the bends while descending.

Groupset

Some might smirk at the thought of using a Shimano Claris groupset, but I tell you what, it's a good 'un. You're getting the same looks, shifting and feel as you'll find with Sora and Tiagra but you're sacrificing a few sprockets on the cassette. If you aren't aware, Claris is 8-speed, Sora 9-speed and Tiagra 10-speed.

The Sunrace 11-32t option gives you loads of gears top and bottom, even if it is a little gappy between the sprockets.

Paired to this is a Shimano Claris R200 crankset, which uses a square tapered bottom bracket and 50/34t chainrings. It's pretty old school but it works, and the shifting was absolutely fine. An upgrade to the newer Claris R2000 chainset and bottom bracket would set you back around £90 if you wanted to go for the whole groupset look. It'd bring the whole bike bang up to date too.

Specialized has specced Tektro dual pivots for the braking and they do a decent job. They aren't the best out there, but they offer a degree of power and feel that isn't scary if you find yourself braking consistently in traffic.

Finishing kit

The rest of the kit is own brand: the handlebar, stem and seatpost. It's all alloy and does a decent job.

You also get a Specialized Body Geometry Bridge saddle with steel rails, which offers plenty of comfort.

Wheels and tyres

The Axis Sport wheels use a 20-spoke pattern at the front, and a 24-spoke setup at the rear. They aren't the lightest, but I never felt that they hampered the ride at all. They stayed true throughout testing and I'd only upgrade for something lighter when they wear out.

The tyres are provided by Specialized too: its Espoir Sport models in a 700x25mm size. They are wire beaded so quite heavy and a change to something folding and lighter would make a big impact, although I wouldn't be in a massive rush. Grip is decent enough, wet and dry, and rolling resistance is okay too.

Value

Competition comes from the likes of Forme's Longcliffe 2, which is exactly the same price.

It is heavier than the Specialized at 10.5kg and the Allez has a better ride feel. On the flip side, though, the Longcliffe can take 28mm tyres with full guards.

Another option could be the Vitus Razor VR. For the 2020 version it has returned to a design similar to that of earlier iterations, with a longer wheelbase, and the mudguard mounts are back. It's a bit heavier than the Allez, but with a similar build it is just £549.99.

Conclusion

Overall, the Allez is a much better bike than any spec list or set of scales will have you believe. I ride many bikes ten times the price of this one, but the Allez left one of the biggest impressions. If you want year-round usage out of it, though, the lack of guard/tyre clearance at the front could be an issue.

Verdict

Massive performance on a minimal budget, but I would like to see a bit more clearance at the front

