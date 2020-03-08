Birzman Feexman Stainless Steel S10 Multi-Tool

The Birzman Feexman Stainless Steel S10 is a slim, high-quality and fairly inexpensive multi-tool, with nearly everything you need for roadside repairs on your rides, including the all-essential chain tool, but there's a caveat... the chain tool is the one bit that doesn't work very well.
The Stainless S10 is what you might call the all-rounder of multi-tools; there's enough there to keep you going even on long rides, it's not too bulky, and it doesn't cost a great deal either.
Birzman offers its 10-function multi-tool in two outwardly identical but slightly different guises: the E-Version 10, which has aluminium sides, and the Stainless S10 – the one I'm testing – which has stainless steel sides. The stainless steel version is slightly cheaper at £18.99, while the aluminium version is a quid more. Not a huge difference, then, but the S10 is quite a bit heavier than the E10 – 147g versus 119g, which, if you're chasing grams, could be significant.
The stainless steel version is arguably the more robust multi-tool, less prone to knocks and scrapes than the aluminium one, which might make it a better choice if you aren't concerned with weight saving so much as having a tool you can depend on for many years.
The S10 is certainly built with longevity in mind. The chain tool is constructed of a lightweight alloy steel, while the remainder of the tools are chrome vanadium. Included within is a variety of hex keys: 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, and 8mm. The 6mm key doubles up as a handle for the built-in chain tool which supports 8-12-speed and 3/32in singlespeed chains. You also get a T25 Torx key, and both a flat-head and crosshead screwdriver.
Tough tools
Though I've only had the S10 on test for a short while, my go-to multi-tool is a Birzman E-Version 15 which is identical in terms of materials used, except for the side plates, has a few more bits, and costs £23.99. After a year it's still looking good, with only mild wear and a little corrosion to the chain tool thread (fixed with some ACF50).
The hinge mechanism of the S10 is nice and smooth and the tools sit neatly in the frame when not in use, while the fairly large overall footprint of the frame means you have plenty in hand to grip onto when using each of the tools – getting leverage here certainly isn't a problem.
What is a problem, however, is the design of the chain tool. As mentioned already, the 6mm hex key does double duty as the chain tool handle, which is great for saving space (and weight), but in use it doesn't work at all well. Because of its short length, getting a decent amount of leverage to break a chain is nigh-on impossible, even if you have a vice-like grip.
This is a shame because otherwise it's a really nice tool that would make a great addition to your saddle bag. The thing is, you can still buy the Birzman E Version 15, which is lighter and offers more functions, as well as a decent chain tool, for just a few quid more. Or we recently reviewed the Cyclo 20 Function Multi-Tool and Park Tool IB-3 multi-tool, both of which are about the same price (the Park Tool IB-3 is a quid cheaper) and offer many more functions, as well as a decent chain tool.
Verdict
High-quality multi-tool, but the chain tool isn't very good and there are better options for the money
Make and model: Birzman Feexman Stainless Steel S10 Multi-Tool
Size tested: 10 functions
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
A comprehensive, high quality multi-tool that would fit nicely in a small space, but it's a little heavy and the design of the chain tool could be better.
Birzman says: "Packed with 10 tools for workshop repairs or on-the-go maintenance, this pocket-sized multi-tool from Birzman will get you back on the road in no time at all."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Tools:
Hex key Set
2.5/3/4/5/6 (L-shaped) /8mm
Torx® Key
T25
Crosshead screwdriver
#1
Flathead screwdriver
4.5
Chain rivet extractor
8-12 speed, 3/32" single speed
Specification:
Functions: 10
Material: Chrome Vanadium (Tools) / Stainless steel (Sides) / Alloy steel (Chain Tool)
Size: 68.5 x 50 x 14mm
Weight: 147g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
Everything works nicely aside from the chain tool, which struggles to punch through the pin because of the lack of leverage at the handle.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Though the Birzman S10 is a premium-feeling product, similarly priced competitors offer more tools, and the poor chain tool means it's not the one I'd choose.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
An easy-to-use multi-tool, but the chain tool isn't up to the task – it's hard to apply much force on to the handle.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's a good size and shape for gripping, when using the tools.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The handle for the chain tool is too short, making for insufficient leverage when breaking the chain.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can buy similarly priced multi-tools with a greater number of functions, such as the Cyclo 20 Function Multi-Tool and Park Tool IB-3, both of which have good chain tools. The Birzman does, however, feel higher quality than the Cyclo 20.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, there are more capable options out there.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No, the chain tool is a deal breaker (but not a chain breaker).
Use this box to explain your overall score
Chain tool aside, the Birzman S10 is a quality product, but there are better performing alternatives out there for similar money.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Steel audax bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives,
