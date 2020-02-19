BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover

The BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Backpack Rucksack Rain Cover does pretty much what its very long name suggests. Available in a range of bright colours and highly reflective detailing, the BTR fits securely and is waterproof in all but the heaviest of downpours.
Many cycling-specific rucksacks come with built-in high-vis covers but if yours doesn't, the BTR is a good option, especially for those who commute year-round.
> Buy this online here
It comes in two sizes, medium (47cm x 37cm) and the large that we have on test, 57cm x 47cm, which should cover the majority of rucksacks out there. The large fitted comfortably over my 30-litre EVOC Trail Builder rucksack which is good going considering it is quite a bulky bit of kit.
The cover is held in place by three Velcro straps. Two side ones attach across the back of the rucksack, while the bottom one is longer and pulls up over the top to keep everything secure; even at speed with the wind getting underneath it, it isn't going to get blown off.
None of the straps interfere with how the rucksack sits against your back, either.
Should you need to get something out of the rucksack mid-ride, just undoing the top strap allows you easy access without having to remove the whole cover.
> Buyer's Guide: 17 of the best cycling rucksacks
The BTR is available in five colours, yellow, orange, pink, silver and black should you not want to worry about the high-vis part. The first four colours stand out very well on their own in low light, and all five come with plenty of reflective stripes that cover the back and the sides of your bag, making sure you are picked up in a car's headlights from most angles.
The cover also comes with a mesh pocket that you can stuff a few essentials you might need, and they are kept secure by a Velcro closure. One thing missing that would have been pretty good to see is a light loop at the base – many of us like to add an additional rear LED to our bags.
The fabric is tough and durable – I've tried getting it snagged on twigs and hedges with little success. It should stand up well to everyday use, a crash or being dropped.
It also does a decent job of keeping water out, and the seams are taped. It was only in prolonged three-hour rides in heavy rain that I saw any issues with seepage, and even then, on removing the cover there was moisture and a few droplets on the inside, but it wasn't enough to get the outside of the rucksack wet, let alone the inside.
Value
Priced at £14.99, the BTR comes in a little cheaper than the Proviz Classic Waterproof Backpack Cover at £19.99. We've yet to test that so I can't make any performance claims, but it does look to be a similar sort of design, although it uses poppers for attachment.
The Respro Hump has been around for a long time and the closest equivalent model is the Deluxe Hump Yellow at £24.99.
Conclusion
Overall, the BTR cover does a very good job of keeping you seen and your bag dry, at a very competitive price.
Verdict
Fits securely, keeps your kit dry and the bright colours and reflectives stand out night and day
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover
Size tested: Large (57 x 47cm)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
BTR says:
"The BTR hi vis rucksack cover has been along time in development. We tried lots of strap combinations & pulled (& broke!) alot of straps in the process of finding the best ones available. We love the result though. It is a sturdy, waterproof, thick & very durable rucksack cover.
Want A 100% Waterproof Rucksack Cover that doesn't create a dark spot on your high vis clothing?
BTR Easy Fit 2-in-1 Waterproof & High Visibility Rucksack Cover instantly transforms your favourite rucksack in to a Waterproof High Vis Reflective Bag!
Designed by us we tested, pulled, stretched, tried & soaked lots of straps, fasteners & materials to find what we think are the perfect covers that are durable, easy to use & above all else waterproof.
We have recently updated the specification of the rucksack cover to make it deeper (17cms), so it fits better on your rucksack."
For the money, it offers decent performance and quality.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
BTR lists:
100% Waterproof Heavy Duty Material with sealed seams ensure your backpack is dry & no rain drips between the stitches
Simple Easy-Fit ON/OFF Fastenings - Unique 3 Point Easy-Fit System- 2 x extra long hoop & loop fastening straps & a pull cord allow you to adjust the fit. If you take out an empty bag & come back with a full bag then the cover adjusts to fit!
Pull Cord – ensures a snug fit
Hook & Loop Fastening Straps - with extra stitching mean it wont rip no matter how much you tighten it
Easy-Fit Top Strap - gives fast access to your rucksack if you need it. Simply rip the fastenings apart & you have access to your bag
Easy-Fit XL Straps have Extra Stitching - so they will withstand you tugging at them
Bright High Visibility Colour – Be seen in the daylight
Reflective Design - Be seen in low light conditions with a bright reflect to keep you safe
Available In Medium, Large – please measure your rucksack prior to purchase for best fit
Available in Yellow, Black, Orange and Reflective Silver
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Fits securely to any rucksack and helps make you visible.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Makes you stand out in both daylight and darkness.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No light loop for a rear LED.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Compared to others on the market, like the Hump and the Proviz, it is competitively priced, coming in cheaper than both of those.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a very good rucksack cover at a good price: it's well made and has plenty of well-positioned reflective details to make you very visible at night. A tiny bit of water will get through eventually, but it's pretty minimal and is the only real downside to the BTR – that and no light loop.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
They just need someone able to think....
The short cage current Ultegra rear mech, RD-R8000-SS will officially cope with a 30-tooth largest sprocket. ...
I agree. It was just a thoughtless action. He went over to help and hopefully apologised. Good on the driver for posting the video and the others...
Its not the prices for grx, it is the quality. I have in my hands a grx600 crankset and it is not hollowtech for the crankarms, the quality looks...
Anyone taking that road knows the area very well, there is no other reason you'd take that route (unless you lived down there).
There's the germ of a new Carlsberg ad in there, somewhere....
They bought Tacx almost exactly a year ago. https://road.cc/content/tech-news/256105-garmin-acquires-tacx-bid-take-s...
Thanks for clarifying. The review seems to suggest that different tyres and saddle come as standard.
This sounds like an even more blatent scam that some of the other 'Crytocurrency' scams out there....
The rider 'invited' that pass by moving left. Give drivers an inch, they'll tend to take a mile. In that situation, plonk yourself right in the...