Back to REVIEWS
review
Accessories - misc

BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover

8
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Feb 19, 2020 19:45
0
£14.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Fits securely, keeps your kit dry and the bright colours and reflectives stand out night and day
Secure and easy fit
Two sizes available
Prolonged downpours can see minor water seepage through the taped seams
Weight: 
174g
Contact: 
btrsports.co.uk

The BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Backpack Rucksack Rain Cover does pretty much what its very long name suggests. Available in a range of bright colours and highly reflective detailing, the BTR fits securely and is waterproof in all but the heaviest of downpours.

Many cycling-specific rucksacks come with built-in high-vis covers but if yours doesn't, the BTR is a good option, especially for those who commute year-round.

> Buy this online here

It comes in two sizes, medium (47cm x 37cm) and the large that we have on test, 57cm x 47cm, which should cover the majority of rucksacks out there. The large fitted comfortably over my 30-litre EVOC Trail Builder rucksack which is good going considering it is quite a bulky bit of kit.

The cover is held in place by three Velcro straps. Two side ones attach across the back of the rucksack, while the bottom one is longer and pulls up over the top to keep everything secure; even at speed with the wind getting underneath it, it isn't going to get blown off.

None of the straps interfere with how the rucksack sits against your back, either.

Should you need to get something out of the rucksack mid-ride, just undoing the top strap allows you easy access without having to remove the whole cover.

> Buyer's Guide: 17 of the best cycling rucksacks

The BTR is available in five colours, yellow, orange, pink, silver and black should you not want to worry about the high-vis part. The first four colours stand out very well on their own in low light, and all five come with plenty of reflective stripes that cover the back and the sides of your bag, making sure you are picked up in a car's headlights from most angles.

The cover also comes with a mesh pocket that you can stuff a few essentials you might need, and they are kept secure by a Velcro closure. One thing missing that would have been pretty good to see is a light loop at the base – many of us like to add an additional rear LED to our bags.

The fabric is tough and durable – I've tried getting it snagged on twigs and hedges with little success. It should stand up well to everyday use, a crash or being dropped.

It also does a decent job of keeping water out, and the seams are taped. It was only in prolonged three-hour rides in heavy rain that I saw any issues with seepage, and even then, on removing the cover there was moisture and a few droplets on the inside, but it wasn't enough to get the outside of the rucksack wet, let alone the inside.

Value

Priced at £14.99, the BTR comes in a little cheaper than the Proviz Classic Waterproof Backpack Cover at £19.99. We've yet to test that so I can't make any performance claims, but it does look to be a similar sort of design, although it uses poppers for attachment.

The Respro Hump has been around for a long time and the closest equivalent model is the Deluxe Hump Yellow at £24.99.

Conclusion

Overall, the BTR cover does a very good job of keeping you seen and your bag dry, at a very competitive price.

Verdict

Fits securely, keeps your kit dry and the bright colours and reflectives stand out night and day

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover

Size tested: Large (57 x 47cm)

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

BTR says:

"The BTR hi vis rucksack cover has been along time in development. We tried lots of strap combinations & pulled (& broke!) alot of straps in the process of finding the best ones available. We love the result though. It is a sturdy, waterproof, thick & very durable rucksack cover.

Want A 100% Waterproof Rucksack Cover that doesn't create a dark spot on your high vis clothing?

BTR Easy Fit 2-in-1 Waterproof & High Visibility Rucksack Cover instantly transforms your favourite rucksack in to a Waterproof High Vis Reflective Bag!

Designed by us we tested, pulled, stretched, tried & soaked lots of straps, fasteners & materials to find what we think are the perfect covers that are durable, easy to use & above all else waterproof.

We have recently updated the specification of the rucksack cover to make it deeper (17cms), so it fits better on your rucksack."

For the money, it offers decent performance and quality.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

BTR lists:

100% Waterproof Heavy Duty Material with sealed seams ensure your backpack is dry & no rain drips between the stitches

Simple Easy-Fit ON/OFF Fastenings - Unique 3 Point Easy-Fit System- 2 x extra long hoop & loop fastening straps & a pull cord allow you to adjust the fit. If you take out an empty bag & come back with a full bag then the cover adjusts to fit!

Pull Cord – ensures a snug fit

Hook & Loop Fastening Straps - with extra stitching mean it wont rip no matter how much you tighten it

Easy-Fit Top Strap - gives fast access to your rucksack if you need it. Simply rip the fastenings apart & you have access to your bag

Easy-Fit XL Straps have Extra Stitching - so they will withstand you tugging at them

Bright High Visibility Colour – Be seen in the daylight

Reflective Design - Be seen in low light conditions with a bright reflect to keep you safe

Available In Medium, Large – please measure your rucksack prior to purchase for best fit

Available in Yellow, Black, Orange and Reflective Silver

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Fits securely to any rucksack and helps make you visible.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Makes you stand out in both daylight and darkness.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No light loop for a rear LED.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Compared to others on the market, like the Hump and the Proviz, it is competitively priced, coming in cheaper than both of those.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a very good rucksack cover at a good price: it's well made and has plenty of well-positioned reflective details to make you very visible at night. A tiny bit of water will get through eventually, but it's pretty minimal and is the only real downside to the BTR – that and no light loop.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover 2020
BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover
BTR 2020
BTR
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments