BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover

The BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Backpack Rucksack Rain Cover does pretty much what its very long name suggests. Available in a range of bright colours and highly reflective detailing, the BTR fits securely and is waterproof in all but the heaviest of downpours.

Many cycling-specific rucksacks come with built-in high-vis covers but if yours doesn't, the BTR is a good option, especially for those who commute year-round.

It comes in two sizes, medium (47cm x 37cm) and the large that we have on test, 57cm x 47cm, which should cover the majority of rucksacks out there. The large fitted comfortably over my 30-litre EVOC Trail Builder rucksack which is good going considering it is quite a bulky bit of kit.

The cover is held in place by three Velcro straps. Two side ones attach across the back of the rucksack, while the bottom one is longer and pulls up over the top to keep everything secure; even at speed with the wind getting underneath it, it isn't going to get blown off.

None of the straps interfere with how the rucksack sits against your back, either.

Should you need to get something out of the rucksack mid-ride, just undoing the top strap allows you easy access without having to remove the whole cover.

The BTR is available in five colours, yellow, orange, pink, silver and black should you not want to worry about the high-vis part. The first four colours stand out very well on their own in low light, and all five come with plenty of reflective stripes that cover the back and the sides of your bag, making sure you are picked up in a car's headlights from most angles.

The cover also comes with a mesh pocket that you can stuff a few essentials you might need, and they are kept secure by a Velcro closure. One thing missing that would have been pretty good to see is a light loop at the base – many of us like to add an additional rear LED to our bags.

The fabric is tough and durable – I've tried getting it snagged on twigs and hedges with little success. It should stand up well to everyday use, a crash or being dropped.

It also does a decent job of keeping water out, and the seams are taped. It was only in prolonged three-hour rides in heavy rain that I saw any issues with seepage, and even then, on removing the cover there was moisture and a few droplets on the inside, but it wasn't enough to get the outside of the rucksack wet, let alone the inside.

Value

Priced at £14.99, the BTR comes in a little cheaper than the Proviz Classic Waterproof Backpack Cover at £19.99. We've yet to test that so I can't make any performance claims, but it does look to be a similar sort of design, although it uses poppers for attachment.

The Respro Hump has been around for a long time and the closest equivalent model is the Deluxe Hump Yellow at £24.99.

Conclusion

Overall, the BTR cover does a very good job of keeping you seen and your bag dry, at a very competitive price.

Verdict

Fits securely, keeps your kit dry and the bright colours and reflectives stand out night and day

