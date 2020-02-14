Ritchey WCS Carbon Streem Handlebar

Ritchey's WCS Carbon Streem Handlebar is a stiff bar with an aero top section that offers loads of comfort thanks to a 4.7-degree sweep on the tops and a short 126mm drop on this 42cm version. The aero section and internal routing make for a very smart-looking bar.

We've already reviewed the alloy version of the WCS Streem, and while to the naked eye they might look similar, there are some key changes that the carbon version brings.

There's slightly more of a backwards sweep from the clamp area at 4.7 degrees. This brings the hoods closer to you, offering more comfort when you're not in the drops. As this is the place where I spend most of my time during general riding, it's a feature that I really liked.

The aero top section is 43.5mm deep and rather skinny at just 16mm. It creates a shape that Ritchey says cuts through the wind. While I can't test its aero claims, I can confirm that resting your hands on the tops is very comfortable.

One of the issues that aero bars can have is limited space either side of the stem to attach computer mounts and lights. No such problem with the Ritchey bar – I had enough space for a front light and a K-Edge computer mount, making it easier to live with for general riding.

The drops feature a traditional bend and flare out by just one degree, highlighting the aggressive aero position that Ritchey was aiming to create with what was designed as a road racer's bar. I think it's balanced the aggressive drop position with the more relaxed hood and tops position really well.

Comfort is further improved by the lack of road buzz transferred to the hands. I found the bar comfortable to ride with thin tape and no gloves, despite the surface-dressed roads near me.

The hard efforts of some early season circuit races have shown the bar to be plenty stiff enough when I pulled hard on the drops in sprints. It's equally at home on the climbs, though the 248g for this 42cm size isn't the lightest. Pro's Vibe Aero is around the same weight, 261g for the same size, but you get the full Di2 internal routing (more on that below). Easton's EC70 SL bar is 219g, though it doesn't have the aero profile that we have here.

Thanks to the internal cable tunnel, you can leave quite a bit of the top section exposed. Routing mechanical brake and gear cables through the tunnel was quick and easy thanks to the tidy finish around the entry and exit points.

While I like the tidy look that the tunnel gives, it's a shame that Ritchey hasn't included a hole for a Di2 cable near the shifter clamp area. To run a Di2 cable between the two shifters to take full advantage of the bar-end junction box, it's going to be exposed, which doesn't make for the cleanest finish. The WCS Carbon Streem isn't the only bar with this problem; the Easton EC70 has the same issue.

Ritchey uses a 'no-slip grit' in the clamp areas to stop any unwanted movement. I popped the WCS Carbon Streem on my cyclo-cross bike to really test the security. Despite some big hits thanks to my 'bucking broncho' barrier hopping technique, the bar stayed put, even when mounted with a carbon stem. I installed this using a small amount of carbon gripper paste.

Even though it costs £270, this isn't the most expensive bar we've tested on road.cc. Pro's Vibe Aero bar, which I mentioned earlier, is £299 and would be my pick for a Di2 setup as you have the full internal Di2 cable routing. Prime's Primavera bar is a great 'budget' option at £149.99.

Overall, the Ritchey WCS Streem carbon performs brilliantly with a great combination of stiffness and comfort. I really liked the shape created by the backwards sweep into the shifter area while the traditional drops offered a solid platform for racing.

Verdict

Stiff, comfortable bar combining an aero top section and traditional drops

