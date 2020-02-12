Specialized Diverge Comp E5 2020

The latest version of Specialized's Diverge Comp E5 is a very capable gravel racer that works well on the road too. It's fun to ride thanks to a quality frameset and sorted geometry, and the Future Shock tames the bumps for a smooth route across the trails.

The ride

Last year I rode the entry-level carbon fibre model Diverge, which has been discontinued for 2020, and a lot of what I said in that review holds true here for this Comp E5 model. After all, they share the same geometry, and both come with the same Future Shock damping system, plus there is very little to really differentiate between the ride quality of the carbon fibre frame and the aluminium alloy one.

Specialized makes very good alloy frames, you see. Its Allez Sprint Comp is one of the best examples out there, with a great balance of stiffness and comfort – something the Diverge also delivers on, with the added bonus of larger quality tyres and that Future Shock.

The geometry of the Diverge is more similar to that found on an endurance road bike than the majority of gravel bikes on the market. With a 72.5-degree head angle (56cm model), a 73.5-degree seat angle and a short 1,011mm wheelbase, this is an aggressive bike to ride, which means plenty of excitement when off the beaten track.

On loose terrain the steering feels sharp, and even with the progressive damping of the Future Shock you can still feel plenty of feedback from the front tyre, so you know exactly what the bike is up to.

Whether on firm singletrack through the woods or wide sweeping gravel tracks, the Diverge feels planted and gives you plenty of confidence to push the bike hard into the corners – even with its standard 35mm Roadsport tyres scrabbling for grip on all but the smoothest of surfaces.

Even its 10.29kg weight does little to dampen the fun, as the Diverge feels a lot more flickable than you'd expect.

You notice it a bit on the hills, especially on really steep climbs, but at least that is offset by the fact that Specialized has gone for a gravel-friendly 48/32t Praxis chainset mated to an 11-34t cassette.

Climbing was also the only place I didn't really get on with the Future Shock – in the same way that I didn't on the carbon Diverge. It can't be locked out, so even with the firmest spring option (there's a choice of three) the front end still bobbed up and down when I was going for it out of the saddle.

The benefits can certainly be felt when you point the Specialized downhill, though. The 20mm of travel means you don't have to be quite so precise with your line when off-road and you can clout the odd rock/pothole/tree root without it unsettling the bike as much as it would on something with a rigid front.

The Diverge is no slouch on the road either, and you can really get a decent pace going – well, until you run out of gears anyway. Those small chainrings mean you won't be making much use of the inner one if you are a strong rider.

With many gravel tracks and byways being linked by sections of road, the versatility of the Diverge is a big bonus, and it'd make a decent all-round commuter too.

Frame and fork

Specialized has its own grades of aluminium alloy and the Comp uses the E5 version to create what is a very nice looking frame.

To create that balance of stiffness and comfort Specialized has followed the familiar route of oversizing some parts of the frame while making others a little more slender to promote some flex.

Up front you get a beefy head tube and matching down tube, and the top tube tapers from front to back where it meets the skinnier seat tube.

The bottom bracket area has plenty of material going on to make sure none of your pedalling effort is wasted, and the chainstays are also suitably chunky to make sure all the power is going to the rear wheel. With the intended usage of the Diverge it is also good to see that a threaded bottom bracket has been specified rather than a press-fit option which, if the tolerances aren't perfect between the bearing cups and the frame, can allow water and grit to enter causing various creaks and groans every time you pedal.

The seatstays are very thin, which brings added comfort to the rear end through the stays being able to move. Their diminutive size does minimise their load-carrying ability, but Specialized has cleverly incorporated a rack mount into the seat clamp instead.

The Diverge Comp can also take mudguards.

Fork-wise, the Diverge uses the FACT carbon fibre option which has plenty of stiffness for great handling and to deal with the high stresses of the front disc brake.

Like the frame, it accepts a 12mm thru-axle for keeping the wheel attached, and neat looking flat mounts for fitting the hydraulic callipers.

I've touched on the geometry a bit already, but as for the rest of it you are getting a 561mm effective top tube length and a short 128mm head tube length. This is to compensate for the Future Shock and that 20mm of travel which, when coupled to that short head tube, means your overall front-end height isn't that different to most other bikes in a 56cm size.

Measuring the stack height from the top of the Future Shock does give the Diverge a slightly higher figure than normal at 613mm, although the reach is pretty much spot on at 379mm.

Finishing kit

On a bike that sits around the two-grand mark it is no surprise to see the majority of a Shimano 105 R7000 groupset mated to the latest hydraulic brake levers and mechanical gear shifters.

It is one of the best value for money groupsets out there, and you really can't fault the shifting or braking.

The shape of the new 7020 levers matches that of Ultegra and Dura-Ace, which means they are comfortable to use and spend a lot of time.

Shimano doesn't make a 105 chainset smaller than a compact 50/34, so to lower the gearing for off-road use it has chosen a Praxis Alba option instead, with matching bottom bracket.

I've used loads of Praxis chainsets over the years and they are a very good option. Shifting is just as good as Shimano's and the wear rates are pretty good too, plus the bottom brackets are robust enough for plenty of miles in crappy conditions.

The rest of the finishing kit is all Specialized branded, and it does the job.

The alloy handlebar offers plenty of stiffness and loads of clamping area for your lights and computer should you need it.

The drops are shallow, so even those of us who aren't massively flexible can make the most of them, although, showing its roadie roots, the Diverge doesn't have a flared handlebar like most gravel bikes, which is a shame. The wider stance at the bottom of a flared bar gives you more control on rough terrain, and if the bike was mine that would be one of the first changes I'd make.

The stem is also alloy and, well, it does exactly what a stem should do – keeps the handlebar attached to the fork steerer.

The Diverge's compact frame design means chances are you'll be running a lot of exposed seatpost, which improves comfort. If you wanted a tiny bit more, you could swap the standard alloy one for carbon, but it isn't a necessity. With the Future Shock at the front, though, it does make the rear end feel harsher than it really is.

Sitting atop the post is a Body Geometry Power Sport saddle and I really liked its short length. The firm padding gives a good platform to push against when pedalling hard and I found it comfortable for both long and short rides.

Wheels and tyres

The wheels and tyres are both out of Specialized's parts bin. The Axis Sport Disc wheels aren't massively heavy and don't hamper the ability of the bike at all. With a 24-spoke build at the front and a slightly beefier 28 at the rear, they are aimed more at faster, unloaded gravel riding than others on the market, but I certainly had no issues with durability after some really hard-hitting gravel rides.

Rain, mud and grit haven't seen the bearings start grumbling yet, and they continue to spin with little resistance.

The Roadsport tyres are lightly treaded, which means they roll well on the tarmac and on firm off-road trails, but offer very little grip in deeper sections of small gravel or mud. They are only 35mm wide too, so if you are going to spend more time on the tracks and trails then wider, more knobbly tyres will make the Diverge more versatile and fun to ride away from the road.

As it is, though, I found the Roadsports to be tough and had no issues with punctures while out in the back lanes riding over a variety of road debris.

Value

In my eyes, at £1,949 the Comp E5 offers better value for money than the Men's Diverge for £2,100 – they have similar ride qualities and weight but the alloy offering gets a much better groupset over the Tiagra found on the carbon model.

Saying that, it is still quite pricey against the opposition, even with the USP of the Future Shock. After all, it works well but doesn't make such a huge difference that it would affect my buying intentions.

The alloy Revolt 0 has the same finishing kit but comes in at just £1,499, although it does lack the carbon D-Fuse seatpost of the more expensive version, which David Arthur felt reduced the comfort.

Another option would be the new GT Grade, with the carbon-framed Expert model coming with the same finishing kit as the Diverge but for just an extra £50.

For an extra £150 you could have the brilliantly stiff Giant Revolt Advanced 2. Its carbon fibre frame design and flex-inducing components mean it is just as comfortable as the Diverge and lighter, too.

Conclusion

Overall, the Diverge Comp E5 is a great bike to ride. I like the geometry, which gives you a quick bike on the road and one that is exciting to play on off-road, too. The Future Shock helps, and if you like the idea of a bit of suspension to soften rough rides then the Specialized is definitely worth a look.

Verdict

Fast, fun and versatile gravel bike that's great on the road too

