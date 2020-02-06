Topeak RaceRocket HP mini pump

The Topeak RaceRocket HP disappears inside a standard jersey pocket yet inflates a tyre with less effort than you might expect given its size. It looks good and functions well, and Topeak's SmartHead makes it compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves.

At only 18cm the RaceRocket HP is, as I said, perfect for stashing in a jersey pocket – though it does also come with a frame bracket – but despite its small size it pumps effectively, inflating a tyre to 90 or 100psi with less pain than is often associated with mini pumps, thanks to a reasonable chamber capacity and a comfortable and tactile design.

The Topeak's body and piston are made from CNC aluminium polished to a high sheen. There's a rubber grip, which is a thoughtful addition, and Topeak also includes a valve core tool, hidden in one end.

At the other end a retractable hose is hidden under a rubber cap. Like many modern mini pumps the Topeak works 'backwards' – what was traditionally the handle is closest to the valve when pumping.

Topeak's trademarked SmartHead unscrews and slides upwards for Presta duties or stays in place for Schrader – it's a clever design that gives both versatility and security: it works by threading onto the Presta valve core as opposed to pushing onto the valve stem. The valve core tool is included in case you inadvertently take the core with you when you're unthreading the head, but this never happened to me. In any case, I found that you don't need to overtighten the head on the valve since it's impressively leak-free.

There's no risk at all of this happening with Schrader valves, since their threads are on the outside and they use a sprung pin rather than a removable core to lock in the air.

As for the pumping itself, achieving the claimed 160psi would have to be a World's Strongest Man event, a feat to rival the monster truck pull and the Atlas stones. This must be a bench-tested-by-robots figure as I reached the limit of my bicep endurance at 90-100psi – all you need in a 25mm tyre in any case.

For this sort of pressure in a standard 25mm tyre you're looking at around 300 strokes and well under five minutes including a couple of breathers. For reference, a floor pump like the SKS Rennkompressor would take under 40 strokes to reach the same pressure in the same tyre.

I did discover that the RaceRocket's SmartHead did not work with a Vittoria valve extender, the type into which you thread the removable valve core. The SmartHead didn't have enough internal diameter to clear a pronounced step onto the stem below the valve core, and so its threads could not engage with the valve core.

The other type of valve extender, which threads over the valve core (Zipp, Mavic etc), would not work either since it has no exposed threads. Both of these types require a press-on head with a locking mechanism, as used by the majority of floor pumps, or the type of mini pump that doesn't use a hose and has to be pressed and held onto the valve manually.

Value

The Topeak is not the cheapest mini pump on the market, but it's not the most expensive either. Comparing it with the others in our buyer's guide to mini pumps it is priced below the Lezyne Road Drive L and the Birzman Infinite Apogee, both of which are admittedly bigger. For pumps of comparable size, it is priced fairly high, but it's a good quality pump that should last years.

Conclusion

It's almost a shame that the RaceRocket HP disappears so completely inside a jersey pocket because it looks so good. And on the occasions when it does reappear, it's reassuring to see it because you know for a fact that you're not going to be sweating over hundreds of ridiculously tiny strokes while your ride mates freeze to death. Just bear in mind that it's not compatible with certain valve extenders, so for me it's not quite the one mini pump to rule them all.

Verdict

Smooth-functioning, sleek-looking, reliable mini pump that works a treat with standard Presta and Schrader valves

