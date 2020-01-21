Jack Wolfskin Neuron Backpack

Epitomising the notion of a bright idea, the Jack Wolfskin Neuron laptop backpack boasts a ring of LED self-illumination on its outer surface to help cycle commuters be seen in the dark. At its core, it's also a secure way to transport your work essentials including electrical devices. It's not perfect, and not cheap, but it's a very interesting option.

Pros: Self-illuminating, decent on-bike performance, good protection for laptop and other contents

Self-illuminating, decent on-bike performance, good protection for laptop and other contents Cons: No power bank included, shoulder strap tightening is limited, only one external pocket

The Neuron laptop has three standout features: its shaped body, rather like a lightweight foam guitar or camera case; its self-illuminating rear face; and its fairly eye-opening price. We'll deal with cost and value later, but first let's look at those other USPs because they're striking enough.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Unlike typical flaccid rucksacks that only really take shape once you fill them up with stuff, the Neuron features dense and durable Armatech Plus 600D fabric over a stiffer foam body, which gives it a definite shape whether its 26-litre capacity is full or empty.

The zip opening traverses from the bottom left to the bottom right via the top of the bag, meaning it opens reasonably wide in a clamshell fashion. Access to the inside is pretty good, although I feel like the two sections should be able to completely flip to 180 degrees, like a suitcase, rather than just open to slightly less than 90 degrees.

In the rearmost section of the bag, you'll find a large padded pocket for up to a 15in laptop with a smaller flock-lined padded sleeve that will take a 10in tablet in front. Attached to this are a couple of elasticated mesh pockets.

In the front section of the Neuron there are just four mesh pockets and a black port, from which emerges a USB lead.

You'll also notice a soft bulge at the bottom of the main compartment – this is the waterproof cover which is housed in a pocket accessible by an external zip.

Aside from that, there's only one more zipped compartment on the outside of the bag – Jack Wolfskin calls it a 'security pocket' – and it is found to the left of the padded back section. This means, when you have the bag over your shoulders, your body naturally prevents anybody from gaining access to it.

In terms of external fixtures and fittings, there's a padded carry handle at the top, two quite thin padded shoulder straps with very small reflective elements, and a quick release chest strap that can connect them together.

There are no external mesh pockets or attachment loops for accessories, although there is a plastic clip for keys inside. It's a pretty simple, streamlined setup.

But what's that USB lead for? This is this bag's second USP – LED self-illumination. Attach the lead to a power bank and the outer face of the Neuron emits a red ring of light.

It's quite fun, and while the OSRAM technology isn't blindingly bright, because the ring stretches across most of the frontal area, it does make quite a significant presence in the dark. Incidentally, the material covering the illuminated ring is reflective, so if you run out of power it's still quite striking in the presence of direct light.

Unfortunately, both the self-illuminating ring and reflective material can become less striking when it rains for one simple reason: the bag's fabric isn't waterproof, so in a massive downpour you'll have to resort to the waterproof cover that I mentioned, which rather diminishes the effect of the self-illumination. It's not a terrible compromise – the light still shines through a bit and the white cover itself is quite noticeable. In any case, on the road, in medium rain, the Neuron keeps its contents dry, even if its outside surface gets a little damp.

> Essential wet weather cycle clothing and gear

After capacity and practicality, comfort is probably most riders' biggest concern. Although the shoulder straps seem a little on the skinny side, that's not actually such a bad thing. Shoulder straps, a bit like saddle designs, can suffer from over-padding to cause chafing, and the Neuron's thin and quite firm straps offer good support.

The loops at the end of the tightening straps are helpful for pulling the shoulders taut, especially if you're wearing full finger gloves. However, I found tightening the straps was only easy up to a point, then you have to really yank them the final inch or so to get a nice close fit.

Because the bottom ends of the straps attach to a triangular section of material that extends from the bag, I am also concerned that people with smaller frames could run out of adjustment and find it difficult to achieve sufficient tightness. I'm quite a broad chap and I had the straps tightened almost to max.

With the proviso that you've got a nice direct fit, in terms of comfort and stability things are pretty good. The chest strap between the two shoulder straps helps to keep the bag in place. Heavy weights can be carried fairly comfortably and the back section padding, like the shoulder straps, is verging on the minimalist but none the worse for it.

One thing I did realise on the road is that the self-illuminating light, in daylight hours, has very little presence. It might seem obvious that the darker the conditions, the more effective it is, but in these days of daylight running lights it's a bit of a shame it isn't bright enough to grab drivers' attention at all times. It's also a shame that there's only one setting: constant on. I think a flash mode would be quite impressive.

Value and conclusion

At £140, this is not a cheap option. Yes, it's smart, well made, and that self-lighting trick is a novel feature, but there's one specific area where I can't help feeling a little short-changed. Power banks are, metaphorically speaking, ten-a-penny these days. So I think the least Jack Wolfskin could do for £140 is provide one.

That said, rival commuting products are none too cheap either. For example, the smart Chrome Mazer Vigil Pack, which also boasts a 26-litre capacity, good storage options and enhanced reflectivity but no self-illumination, costs £160. Meanwhile, the super-practical and ultra-waterproof Shimano Tokyo 23 daypack costs £119.99. So, in that company, £140 is on a par for a product of the Neuron's quality.

> Buyer's Guide: 17 of the best cycling rucksacks

I've always been very keen on self-illuminating products of any kind – the fewer excuses you give drivers to not see you, the better. The Jack Wolfskin Neuron is one of the classiest and best made examples in this market, with its built-in light proving very effective in hours of darkness. The fact that it is also super-reflective for when the power pack runs dry and functions well as a secure carrying option for your laptop and so on is great news. But it's also pricey and not quite perfect.

Verdict

Interesting moulded body rucksack with built-in lighting that will look after you and your laptop

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website