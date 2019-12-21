Sometimes cycling can seem like a very expensive hobby, especially during the winter when you need to invest in suitable clothing to enable you to continue riding when it's cold, dark and wet.
Inspired by a forum thread on road.cc titled “winter road clothes on a budget” we’ve set out to show it’s possible to outfit your cycling wardrobe for winter without spending a fortune.
We’ve put together a complete outfit for £172.59. That’s not to say you can’t go cheaper, you probably can if you shop around and make the most of sales and end of season discounts, but these are all readily available garments in a range of sizes.
You might already have some cycling clothing though - shorts, base layer, jersey for example - in which case you are halfway there and can consider adding some accessories such as arm and leg warmers and a jacket, so you don’t have to rush out and buy all this kit at the same time.
It's also worth keeping an eye on value-for-money supermarkets Aldi and Lidl. Both have cycling gear on offer from time to time, including budget base layers and jackets, so with a bit of good timing you can kit yourself out for even less.
dhb Aeron Merino Base Layer — £35
A good base layer is a solid foundation for any cycling outfit, and for winter a long sleeve base layer will provide the necessary warmth to insulate on a cold ride. Merino wool is a great fabric for base layers because it's light and warm, and because it doesn't get smelly easily, so if you can get away with wearing it several times before it needs washing. Handy if you're riding a lot, and it means you can buy one base layer instead of several.
If that's still too expensive, £7.99 gets you the Triban RC 100 Cycling Base Layer.
Triban RC 100 Warm Cycling Jacket — £29.99
A jacket is an essential at this time of year, to keep you warm when it’s cold and protected from the wind and rack. It’s one of the most expensive items of cycling clothing, so spend as much as your budget will allow. This smart looking jacket from Decathlon is fleece-lined for warmth with a windproof fabric on the outside and a water repellent material on the front panels and arms. It’s finished with lots of reflective material and three pockets.
The British winter can be very unpredictable and the best approach to dealing with it is choosing clothing that allows you to adapt to those constantly changing variables. It's also ensuring you pick the right clothing for the type of weather as well, if you never go out in the rain then there's little point in investing in a waterproof jacket, for example.
dhb Thermal Bib Tights — £55
If you do want to put your shorts to one side and invest in a pair of cycling bib tights, you can’t go wrong with dhb’s offering. These tights are made from brushed fabric for warmth and have a high-quality CyTech Veloce padded insert for maximum seated comfort. Reflective patches on the thighs, rear and above the knees help with night-time visibility.
Tad pricey? B'Twin's 100 bib tights are just £19.99.
dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers — £16.50
We haven’t tested this exact incarnation of dhb’s well-priced fleece-backed leg warmers, but we liked the very similar Pace Roubaix model.
Those were excellent, with five separate panels to give an 'anatomical' shape - ie, they've got a bend half way down, to match the bend in your leg, and silicone grippers round the inside of the ankle cuff, and around the inside and outside of the thigh cuff so they don't slip down from under your shorts to reveal that annoying and very unstylish inch of bare skin.
Read our review of the dhb Regulate leg warmers
Buyer's Guide to arm and leg warmers + 14 of the best
Triban 900 Winter Gloves — £24.99
The Triban 900 Winter Cycling Gloves from sports megastore chain Decathlon are designed for cold weather rides around the three-hour mark. For less than £25 and as an overall package, they are genuinely impressive.
If they're still a bit pricey, take a look at Decathlon's Triban 500 winter gloves, currently on sale for just £7.99.
Read our review of the B'Twin 900 Winter Gloves
dhb Classic Thermal socks — £5.40 - £9.00
dhb's Classic Thermal socks have kept our feet comfortable on some long and occasionally bitterly chill rides. They're decent value too. According to dhb, their hollow-core fibres are engineered so they'll trap air to provide warmth and comfort without additional weight or, crucially, density, which can spoil the snug fit of your shoes.
Read our review of the DHB Classic Thermal socks
Madison Sportive PU Thermal Overshoes — £22.99
These are the least expensive overshoes to earn a rating of 4 1/2 out of 5 from our reviewers; they're a great option for wet weather riding, with the added thermal benefits providing some much-appreciated insulation.
Although described as a mid-weight overshoe by Madison, they don't struggle when the temperature gets down to low single figures. Featuring a fleece lining that fits snugly to your shoes in tandem with an unvented, taped waterproof top layer, these overshoes are surprisingly warm in all conditions bar freezing or below.
Read our review of Madison Sportive PU Thermal Overshoes
Find a Madison dealer
These are very much the basics that we reckon you need to tackle a bike ride lasting a couple of hours or more. The jacket will see you through most of the winter, the base layer will keep you warm and dry, and the tights and gloves will keep your legs and hands protected. From here you can add more accessories as you see fit, and things like overshoes, merino wool cycling socks and head and neck warmers are other items of clothing that you might want to look at adding to your cycling wardrobe.
And if you need some shoes (we're sort of assuming you already have some cycling shoes) then there are lots of affordable options, as this guide shows.
Hopefully, these recommendations will prepare you for winter riding. Do you have any good winter clothing that you use?
One more essential - overshoes. Keep the rain, road spray, salt and other crud off your shoes and add a layer of windproofing for your toes.
Skullcap. Preferably windproof and long enough to cover my ears and keep the wind out. Check it fits under your helmet comfortably, but most helmets are easy enough to adjust slightly.
Necktube. Doesn't need to be very thick or windproof (but these are available options) I use one I got free with a motorbike magazine years ago. It just plugs a few gaps, provides a handy nose wipe and can cover most of my face if its really miserable weather.
I've recently bought thin synthetic cycle skullcaps and balaclavas from Decathlon, and earlier bought thin motorcycle balaclavas from Halfords. A balaclava is plain better than a skullcap and necktube because of full coverage and ease of use, and you can speak through them easily. I prefer a balaclava to a skullcap when the temperature drops below 4C and they are great below zero.
Interesting - I find I only need anything near my head / neck if it's sub-zero. Else I'm working hard enough that I get too hot with that lot on.
Indeed, the true budget option is to carry on uysing your summer gear with a non-breathable jacket! Plenty warm ta...
I agree on overshoes though - you can get the Planet X neoprene ones for about £12 - £20 depending on their sales.
Some great suggestions here and on the forum thread but if the clothing (or the process) don't make you feel dirty there is a steady market in second hand clothes from the pricier brands. I have bought and sold jackets and jerseys from Rapha and Assos and would not hesitate to do it again.
Colours that aren't popular or slight marks can precipitate some great bargains. Maybe worth looking at for a jacket for example, which is probably going to be the priciest item on your list.
I've got a really thin lycra 'headband' which is just wide enough to cover my ears (about three inches I'd guess) but does not 'insulate' my head like a skullcap does. It cost very little and does one job (keeps your ears out of the wind). I've had it for about five years and although I've never really given it much thought.. is probably one of my most important items as it's great for 'most types of British weather' above about five degrees. Highly recommended.
Have a Giordana one that is made of a very warm fabric. Ears and forehead sorted, which makes an enormous difference. Cost less than £10.
Likewise, I have an Aldi light fleece band from years ago and it's essential for properly-cold weather.
More recently I lashed out £5 on a pair of their winter gloves, which are also excellent.
Agree with others about overshoes - feet pretty quickly go numb otherwise on long, cold rides.
There are always bargains to be had even with the top names. My son bought me a Helly Hansen Freeze base layer for £29 xmas '16, I got a Mountain Warehouse soft shell 5 years ago for £25 which has been fantastic, LIDL were selling a great softshell for £15 a couple of years ago.
Showers Pass Skyline for £43 posted autumn just gone which I love (there are still some in Red in a small ebay no. 252743126379)
I too am a massive fan of the Decathlon Cycling Balaclava.
The material is very thin and stretchy, when you first put it on you think it's going to be too cold - but it's perfect. Your head never gets too hot even under the helmet and the lightweight material over the ears, neck and chin area is perfect in 0deg C to 6 degC conditions.
Its nice and cheap, superlight and packs away to nothing.
LG Gortex winter boots.
Galibier Mistral Pro jacket.
Sportful No Rain Tights.
Endura MT500 gloves.
What winter?
I like the dhb Flashlight bib tights as they are one of the only ones available without a fleece fabric - perfect for our milder autumn/winters. Also the majority of bib tights seem to be totally black, the refelective parts on these are visibile in daytime and nighttime.
I think the real skill here is to avoid the temptation of cheap kit that then isn't up to it. Can be better to save for the well known excellent but well-priced brands such as Galibier, dhb and so on. Without wanting to be a total crawler, the reviews on road.cc are as reliable as I have found.
As ever there's value at Decathlon but the RC100 bib tights have a very thin pad, to the extent that I've worn shorts under mine.
eBay is a handy source for good stuff at bargain prices, but the seller always has a reason to sell, and things don't last forever. Items with DWR, unless new, are likely to need reproofing.
Headband / neck tube / buff: cut the legs from an old pair of leggings (or even a new pair, they are dirt cheap) to size.
Gloves: there are waterproof industrial gloves from places like Screwfix that must be worth a try at £5, perhaps with a liner. I've not done this yet because I'm trying to realise that something that's good value isn't necessarily a good buy if you already have an equivalent...
I used to commute everyday. Rather than thermal bibtights I purchased tights without a pad. I wore these over my regular bike shorts. Apart from adding an extra layer of warmth this meant I could change my shorts everyday (essential) but use the tights for a whole week - if they got wet I simply put them in the airing cupboard overnight.
My Version - still under construction and some bits untested.
Planet X Magma Jacket/Jersey £40 . (slightly odd sizing - long arms, and racing snake belly)
Galibier Mistral Winter Tights (49.99 from their Ebay store)
Mountain Warehouse long sleeve Merino Baselayer - £25 mountain warehouse/Amazon/Ebay. - Readybrek warm.
Sealskinz Waterproof Socks £20 from SportPursuit.
Proviz Winter gloves - bit sweaty on a long ride and not 100% waterproof - lining tends to get tangled on the fingers for me. Nice silicon grips though. Will probably swap them out after a bit more wear and tear.
Brisk skullcap - Amazon.