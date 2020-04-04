Zwift adds second daily guest world due to congestion

Zwift has announced that it will now run two guest worlds each day in addition to Watopia. The move seems to have come in response to an increase in the numbers of people using the indoor training platform recently.

“Zwift’s roads are getting busy,” said a spokesperson. “More and more people are logging in every day, going after those PRs, grinding away at workouts, and Zwifting together.”

To address this, a second guest world will be on offer each day, giving users a total of three maps to choose from.

Today’s guest worlds are New York and Richmond and then it’ll switch to London and Yorkshire midweek. You can see the schedule in-game.

Zwift say the update will be rolling out to all platforms in the coming days. They’ve warned people to allow 15 minutes before any time-sensitive event to give the game time to update.

Tomorrow also sees the return of the Zwift Classics race series which will give users the opportunity to race courses in London, Richmond, Watopia, Bologna, Yorkshire and Crit City. There’ll also be a Pro-Am race for each.

“Racing on Zwift is a great feature and one I personally love participating in,” said Eric Min, CEO & Co-Founder of Zwift.

“The Zwift Classics is a fantastic introduction into some of Zwift’s best racing through our worlds. Watch the best race against each other live and then test your own ability across the six courses.”

More info here.