Woman who pushed boy off bike then boasted about it on Facebook fined

A woman who pushed a boy off his bike in Southport then boasted about it on Facebook, saying “next time he won’t be so lucky,” has been fined for assault.

Sefton Magistrates’ Court heard that Helen Henry-Bond shoved the 15-year-old from his bike and into a flower bed outside Dukes Bar in Ainsdale in April this year, reports Lancs Live.

She was reported to police after the teenager’s parents saw the 49-year-old’s post to a local group on Facebook, in which she wrote: “It's illegal for anyone over the age of 10 to ride a bike on a public footpath, so if your son comes home and tells you a crazy woman knocked him off his bike, it was me, he was riding full pelt at me outside Duke's, refused to give way so I stood my ground and pushed him to the floor, teach him some manners, next time he won't be so lucky.”

The victim, who was on the pavement but according to a witness was using one foot to scoot his bike along at walking pace rather than pedalling it, sustained scratches and cuts to his leg after Henry-Bond pushed him in the chest.

The incident happened on a section of pavement that had been made narrower due to outside seating for the bar, as well as the planter that the youngster, who was with friends, fell into.

Henry-Bond, who suffers from mental health issues, insisted that she had suffered from a panic attack, and also said that she had written the Facebook post “to big herself up.”

She insisted that the teenager had “come flying round the corner” and that he had “slammed on” his brakes, which she said led her to push him to defend herself.

But eyewitness Robert Hamlin, a customer sitting outside the bar, told the court that the victim was moving at walking pace, and using his foot to push his bike along.

“He was sat on the bike,” he said. “I wouldn’t say he was riding because he had his foot down on the floor.”

Under cross-examination, he added: “She was the aggressor towards him.”

Convicting her of common assault, magistrates said that there were inconsistencies in Henry-Bond’s evidence, and found that the testimony of eyewitnesses was credible.

They ordered here to pay a total of £814, including a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge, as well as compensation of £100 to the boy.