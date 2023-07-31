Win! The Ultimate Muc-Off bundle, including over £635 worth of Muc-Off’s bike care, tubeless kit and AirTag holders

While it may still be summer, the wet and miserable conditions of the past few weeks have made it more necessary than ever to make sure your pride and joy is kept spotlessly clean and cared for, to prevent it falling apart on you when the sun finally comes out on your daily commute or weekly Sunday club ride. Thanks to our Muc-Off competition, you can keep your ride sparkling for months to come just by filling out the form at the bottom of this page!

Muc-Off's eye-catching bright pink branding has been a mainstay of garages and sheds across the world since its foundation in 2005. To help you keep your bike gleaming until the nights start closing in (and beyond), we’ve teamed up with Muc-Off to offer our readers the chance to win a shed load of bike care kit, including cleaners, lubricants, a tubeless setup bundle, and even Airtag holders to keep your bike safe.

Muc-Off is a brand that's become synonymous with bike care, so much so that its famous pink Nano Tech cleaner is almost best known simply as ‘Muc-Off’. Since launching its renowned range of cleaning products, however, the brand has branched out to offer cyclists all kinds of handy bike maintenance tools and kits, as well as making its cleaners friendlier to the environment.

Following that expansion, the bike care brand now has a comprehensive tubeless setup range, alongside its latest collection of Airtag holders – all of which are featured in this competition’s mega bundle, amongst lots of other maintenance essentials.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s up for grabs…

The Ultimate Muc-Off Bundle

1x Ultimate pressure washer bundle

The star of the show in Muc-Off’s Ultimate Pressure Washer Bicycle Bundle is, of course, that pressure washer. Before you chirp up by saying that pressure washers aren’t safe for use on bikes, well, Muc-Off has addressed that issue directly by including its Bicycle Specific lance that creates a wider fan of water than a traditional lance. This makes it friendlier to bearings and suspension without sacrificing the power needed to blast mud from your steed. There’s also a Snow Foam Lance that creates a thick layer to help shift stubborn muck.

This bundle then includes £80 worth of accessories, including sponges, Nano Tech Cleaner, MO-94, and a fancy hat. All in all, this one bundle is worth £150.

1x Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit

If you’re a tubeless convert, or you’re up for making the jump, Muc-Off’s £45 Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit makes the conversion process simple. This bundle includes everything you’ll need to make the move, including two CNC machined valves, Muc-Off Rim Tape, Seal Patches, and two pouches of No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant.

5x Punk Powder 4-pack refills

Punk Powder is Muc-Off’s answer to the eco-unfriendly cleaners by offering a paper-packaged water-soluble powdered cleaner. This cleaner is made using 92 percent less packaging than if you used four plastic bottles of one-litre Nano Tech, but it offers the very same results. It’s just as safe to use everywhere on your bike, too. In this bundle, you’ll get five four packs of cleaner – worth £135 – meaning you’ll be able to mix 20-litres of eco-friendly cleaner.

5x bottles of Ludicrous AF lube

Muc-Off says that Ludicrous AF is the world’s fastest-working chain lube and the lucky winner of this comp will bag five bottles of it, which would usually cost you £250. This lube has been brought right back to basics, so there are no colourings, fragrances, or corrosion inhibitors, all in the name of speed, minimal friction, and wear.

1x Bicycle Dirt Bucket with Filth Filter Bundle

To add some extra oomph to your bike cleaning power, Muc-Off is including its Dirt Bucket bundle in this mega prize. With this, you’re not only getting a bucket with a handy Filth Filter that keeps crud away from your sponge and keeps your bike from getting scratched while cleaning it, but you’ll also win even more Nano Tech cleaner, some chain cleaner, and bike protect spray. Muc-Off’s Wet and Dry lubes are also included, as well as all the sponges and brushes you’ll ever need. This bundle would usually set you back £90.

1x Secure AirTag holder

Keeping your bike clean is one thing, but keeping it safe is equally as important and Muc-Off’s Secure Airtag Holder (worth £30) helps you keep track of your steed’s whereabouts. This is a secure way of storing an Apple AirTag on your bike by using its bottle mount holes which allows you to locate your bike using the FindMy app. To keep the AirTag itself safe, it’ll be housed in a four-part polymer holder and sandwiched between two aircraft grade 6061 aluminium armour plats. The holder is then supplied with two Torx screws and a security key for even more protection.

1x Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder & 44mm Valve Kit

Rounding off our mega prize pot from Muc-Off is another AirTag holder – but this one’s rather clever as it sits inside of your bike’s tyre by attaching to a tubeless valve. Usually costing £35, this holder keeps your AirTag well out of sight and harm’s way by keeping it inside a three-part silicone rubber mount.

So, what are you waiting for? All you have to do to enter is fill out the form below before noon on onday 14th August, and the comp is open to everyone in the world. A lucky winner will be selected at random after the closing date, then contacted to arrange delivery of their awesome bike maintenance bundle. Best of luck to all!

