Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Competitions

Win with Magicshine! Five light sets worth £500 to be won in our latest huge giveaway

Magicshine are giving away five sets of fabulous lights to five lucky road.cc readers! Best of luck to all
by StantheVoice
Mon, Nov 09, 2020 11:37
0

Winter is here, and you may have noticed that it's getting darker quite a bit earlier since the clocks went back... so help keep you luminous on the bike, our pals at Magicshine are offering five sets of their splendid lights for five lucky road.cc readers!

Each set up for grabs includes a front and a rear beam, so five of you will be getting a brand new pair of lights for the winter and beyond. All in all that's £500 worth of lights being given away, and all you have to do is fill out the entry form at the bottom to be in with a chance to win - before we take a look at what you could get, be sure to find out more about Magicshine's UK site here, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook...

Magicshine Compo Nov 2020 - 05 Allty 1000 and SeeMee 30.jpg

Our first prize is made up of the Alty 1000 front light and a Seemee 30 on the rear. The Allty 1000 had 9/10 when we reviewed it back in July, and you can read the glowing test report here. Our reviewer Jamie said: "If you're looking for a do-it-all light road light, the Allty 1000 is very hard to beat for this price."
With the RRP at £69.99, that's pretty strong recommendation! The rear light is 30 lumens, and visible up to 800 metres.

Magicshine Compo Nov 2020 - 04 Allty 1000 and SeeMee 100.jpg

The next set is again the Allty 1000, but this time paired with the more powerful Seemee 100 on the rear... a very strong combo indeed. 

Magicshine Compo Nov 2020 - 03 Allty 1500 and SeeMee 100.jpg

Our third set of lights is the Allty 1500 with a Seemee 100. We've not reviewed the Allty 1500, but with a 1500 lumen beam, this is a properly bright light! Added into the bargain is a 100 lumen rear beam. 

Magicshine Compo Nov 2020 - 02 Allty 1500 and SeeMee 180.jpg

The fourth set is an Allty 1500 with a SeeMee 180; so you're getting an even brighter rear light with the powerful 1500 lumen front light.

Magicshine Compo Nov 2020 - 01 Allty 2000 and SeeMee 200.jpg

The last set to be won is the Allty 2000 combined with the SeeMee 200, the brightest set of lights that Magicshine have in their range.

David Atkinson tested the Allty 2000 earlier this year and gave it a 6/10 - you can read the full review here. For £129.99 we said it's a "decent torch-style light with a powerful beam and an excellent mount."

So, there are the five sets of lights that are up for grabs. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill out the form below, then cross your fingers and toes. We'll then pull five winners out of our virtual hat at midday on Monday 23rd November... best of luck folks! 

Can't see the entry form? Click here

Magicshine Lights

 
1 Start 2 Complete
If you would like to join the Magicshine mailing list to get updates on other Magicshine products please type Yes in the box. You can leave this mailing list at any time by unsubscribing from them via the unsubscribe link in any emails you may receive.
Do you wish to receive emails from road.cc? You can leave this mailing list at any time by unsubscribing from it via the unsubscribe link in any emails you may receive, or by emailing subs@road.cc.
The competition will run until Midday on Monday 23rd November 2020. Employees of Farrelly Atkinson, Magicshine, their families, and agents are excluded from entering. Only one entry per person. Multiple entries and automated entries will be identified and deleted at the sole discretion of Farrelly Atkinson. The winner will be drawn at random from all the genuine entries and notified using the email address supplied on entry. Farrelly Atkinson is not responsible for non-receipt of a winner's email. Should a winner not respond within seven days of the sending of the winner's notification, another may be randomly selected at the sole discretion of Farrelly Atkinson. The name of the winner will be posted on road.cc following the draw. The prize is as described above; no cash alternative will be offered.
Simon Stansfield

Stan, as he is called by virtually everyone, has been in mags and websites for the best part of a century. After a career in catering that included a stint as a wine waiter at the Savoy and owning a sandwich bar in Soho, Stan has  published mags in markets as diverse as Remote Controlled models to Cross-Stitching to Overseas Property. Stan has been known to cycle to work occasionally, and is always promising to do it more. As a sideline, he pretends to do voiceovers. Stan's been on the commercial team at road.cc for over 5 years.

Latest Comments