WIN! Gravel entry for TdF’s official London-Paris worth £1,800 OR Santini gear in Hotchillee gravel giveaway!

Did you know there’s two ways to ride the Tour de France’s official London-Paris event? Thanks to Hotchillee’s gravel giveaway, one lucky road.cc reader will win a package with return Eurostar travel to complete the alternative gravel version of the event in July! Once you’ve ticked that epic day off, the day after you’ll also get an exclusive chance to ride the start of the Tour de France Femmes Course Experience.
If you're not lucky enough to bag this incredible grand prize, one runner-up will scoop Santini’s gravel-specific jersey and bib shorts in Hotchillee's glorious gravel giveaway this month.
Read on to find out about these exciting prizes and how to enter…
With a mixture of tracks, trails, canal towpaths, cycleways and tarmac this all-road route will take you off the beaten path from London to Paris. The gravel route is 350km long and packs in 2,250 metres of elevation gain.
Sign on for the event takes place on Wednesday 20 July, and you'll cover 350km over three days from Thursday 21 to Saturday 23 July, followed by riding the start of the Tour de France Femmes course on Sunday 24 July. The Eurostar return is on Monday 25 July.
Access to the Grandstand seating is also provided on the Sunday with excellent seats to watch the men’s and women’s pro race.
So, so much is included in this package: Eurostar return travel, four nights accommodation, all meals (except Saturday dinner), neutral service on the course, medical support, static feed stops, bike wash facilities, event t-shirt, event massages and more.
Santini Gravel Bib Shorts and Jersey, worth £258
For long off-road outings, Santini’s Gravel bibs provide light compression and the fabric used is also abrasion resistant to deal with the demands of gravel riding.
These bibs feature the gel-based C3 chamois that’s designed to provide plenty of protection from shocks and for keeping things comfortable on long rides. For carrying essentials, there’s a side pocket on each thigh as well as two additional pockets on the lower back.
To help keep you cool, this slim-fitting gravel-specific top layer features the Movida fabric which has sweat-releasing grooves.
Interestingly, all of the three rear pockets also feature another outer pocket that’s made of light mesh which doubles the cargo space and makes this jersey an ideal option for longer rides.
So there you have it - win our grand prize and you'll be off on the cycling trip of a lifetime or you'll still bag some quality new kit in the runner-up prize. To win one of these two great prizes provided by Hotchillee and Santini, all you have to do is enter the competition by filling out the form below. This competition is open to all, so no matter where you are in the world you have a chance to ride this amazing event.
Best of luck!
The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here
