Win! Your choice of Bont's flagship road or gravel cycling shoes worth up to £400 from the all new Vaypor range!

Who wants a shiny new pair of cycling shoes? Well you could be in luck, because Raleigh are giving away a brand new pair of Bont kicks from the revamped 2022 Vaypor range!

Enter your details below and you could be in with a chance to win your very own pair of seriously high quality shoes worth nearly £400. There are road and gravel options, and you get to choose between the Vaypor S, Vaypor G and Vaypor+!

Here's the skinny on these stunning shoes that could be all yours...

The Vaypor S are Bont’s flagship road cycling shoes that have been designed to cater for the demanding needs of the pros, particularly sprinters. The updated model is up for grabs, and this features a new upper design and integrated retention system.

“Pro sprinters require not only an extremely comfortable shoe with lossless power transfer, but also a highly adjustable retention system that is able to lock them into the heel cup of a shoe without any heel movement,” Bont notes, saying it has been able to achieve this with the dual directional micro adjustability of the IP1 BOA dial and the updated upper design.

The shoes also use unidirectional carbon fibre which has been laid specific to stress points to maximise performance whilst minimising weight, creating the highest strength to weight ratio of any cycling shoe currently available, so Bont claims.

A new one piece toe guard has been designed to reduce weight and increase airflow into shoe, while the heel guard should help improve grip.

The G stands for gravel of course, so it goes without saying that these are Bont’s premium shoes for those who like their rides a bit dirtier.

IP1 BOA dials have also been fitted for easy adjusting. Here the BOA dial is centrally located, and Bont explains that this should help minimise potential damage normally associated with side-mounted retention systems.

The sole has been designed to maximise grip and minimise retention of dirt, and bumpers have been fitted in key areas to protect the foot.

Bont describes this option as a “luxury sportive shoe combining classic materials with state or the art technology”.

The shoes feature a kangaroo leather upper to provide a supple yet durable shoe. Between the outer leather and the liner, Bont has added a proprietary material to stop the shoe stretching over time. This layer "assist in pedalling efficiency by maintaining a supportive structure over the top of the foot in the upward part of the pedal stroke," says Bont.

IP1 BOA dials again offer dual directional micro adjustability to help you find an ideal fit.

So there you have it, these are some seriously high performance shoes to choose from so you'd be mad to miss out. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to fill out the entry form below with your details, and your name is in the virtual hat... best of luck to all!

Sorry folks this one is open to UK residents only.

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here