Vuelta Stage 5 crash.PNG

Vuelta Stage 5: Jasper Philipsen wins sprint after massive crash splits field

Race leader Rein Taaramae of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert among riders caught up in crash 12km out
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Aug 18, 2021 16:54
0
Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix has won Stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana, his second victory of the race, on a day when a massive crash split the field with 12km remaining of the 184.4km stage from Tarancon to Albacete.

Among the riders caught up in the crash was race leader Rein Taaramae of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert, with the red jersey passing to Kenny Elissonde of Trek-Segafredo, who came home in the front group.

Full report and reaction to follow.

