Vuelta Stage 5: Jasper Philipsen wins sprint after massive crash splits field

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix has won Stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana, his second victory of the race, on a day when a massive crash split the field with 12km remaining of the 184.4km stage from Tarancon to Albacete.

Among the riders caught up in the crash was race leader Rein Taaramae of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert, with the red jersey passing to Kenny Elissonde of Trek-Segafredo, who came home in the front group.

'Ohh! Big one, enormous, absolutely enormous' 😲 With 11.7km to go, a 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 crash takes place involving most of the field. Wow! 🤯#LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/0PvENI7MzS — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 18, 2021

