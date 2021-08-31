Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Fabio Jakobsen wins 2021 Vuelta Stage 21 Copyright ASO, PhotoGomezSport

Vuelta Stage 16: Fabio Jakobsen wins to tighten grip on green jersey

Deceuninck-Quick Step sprinter takes his third stage win of this year's race...
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Aug 31, 2021 16:47
0
banner

Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-Quick Step has won his third stage of this year's Vuelta to extend his lead in the points classification at the Spanish Grand Tour.

The Dutch rider came off the wheel of Bora-Hansgrohe's Jordi Meeus to win in Santa Cruz de Bezana, with Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates third.

Jakobsen, assisted by his team mates, had needed to chase back onto the peloton after UAE Team Emirates, working for Trentin, pushed hard to try and distance him on a sharp climb 60 kilometres out.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step was a minute off the back of the main group at one point but was safely back in the main group around 10 kilometres later.

An early crash on the 180km stage from Laredo resulted in the departure from the race of three riders – Sep Vanmarcke of Israel Start-Up Nation, Groupama-FDJ’s Rudy Molard, and Trek-Segafredo’s Giulio Ciccone.

Odd Christian Eiking of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert retains the overall lead ahead of a stage tomorrow with a summit finish at Lagos de Covadonga as the battle for the red jersey resumes, followed by Thursday's much-anticipated first-time appearance of the Altu d'El Gamoniteiru.

The Norwegian leads second-placed Guillaume Martin of Cofidis by 54 seconds, with Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic, seeking a third successive Vuelta victory, in third place, 1 minute 36 seconds off the race lead.

Vuelta 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments