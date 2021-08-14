Vuelta Stage 1: Primoz Roglic back in red after winning opening time trial

Primoz Roglic, winner of the last two editions of the Vuelta a Espana, is the first leader of this year's race after winning the opening individual time trial in Burgos.

As defending champion, the Jumbo-Visma rider, winner of time trial gold at the Tokyo Olympics, snatched victory on the 7.1km course from early leader Alex Aranburu of Astana-Premier Tech

Full report and reaction to follow.