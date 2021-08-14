Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Vuelta 2020 Burgos Cathedral (Copyright ASO, Luis Angel Gomez Photogomezsport)

Vuelta Stage 1: Primoz Roglic back in red after winning opening time trial

Olympic champion hunting third successive Vuelta win snatches victory from Astana-Premier Tech's Alex Aranburu...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Aug 14, 2021 20:00
4
banner

Primoz Roglic, winner of the last two editions of the Vuelta a Espana, is the first leader of this year's race after winning the opening individual time trial in Burgos.

As defending champion, the Jumbo-Visma rider, winner of time trial gold at the Tokyo Olympics, snatched victory on the 7.1km course from early leader Alex Aranburu of Astana-Premier Tech

Full report and reaction to follow.

Vuelta 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments