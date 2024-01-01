Uno-X pro cyclists hospitalised due to carbon monoxide poisoning after team bonding session

Two ​members of the Uno-X Pro Cycling team were struck by carbon monoxide at a team bonding session at a kart track in Copenhagen.

Anders Halland Johannessen and Jonas Iversby Hvideberg, both Norwegian, reportedly spent several hours inside the building that houses the track, leaving them exposed to the poisonous gas.

Johannessen told Norway’s TV2: “Going on karts is something I really enjoy, I was in the racetrack room for almost four hours and never went out to take a breath of air. Jonas and I saw that our [lap] times were getting better, we continued to drive and we went over the allotted time.”

Hvidberg, who officially joins the team today having ridden for Team DSM last year, gave a dramatic account of what happened once the pair left the venue.

“On the way back, I started feeling that something was wrong, I didn’t feel well. I went to bed but kept feeling worse, due above all to a headache.

“When Anders began vomiting, I sent a message to the team doctor who came straight away and found me in a state of drowsiness.*

“They gave us oxygen throughout the night, then we were taken to the national hospital in Copenhagen, where we were treated inside a hyperbaric chamber.

“We had a prognosis of a week’s recovery but luckily things put themselves right more quickly,” he added.

* Due to an error in translation, an earlier version of this article said that the rider was found unconscious, which is incorrect; he was found in a state of drowsiness and the team has confirmed to road.cc that neither rider was unconscious at any point. We are happy to set the record straight and apologise for the error.