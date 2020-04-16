UK lockdown remains in place for at least three more weeks, government confirms

Current restrictions on movement of people within the UK to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus will remain in force for at least a further three weeks, the government has confirmed.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in this evening's update on the pandemic from Number 10 Downing Street that it would be "dangerous" both for public health and the economy to relax any of the current restrictions.

While he has not so far specifically mentioned the existing ability to leave the home to undertake one form of exercise each day, including cycling, the implication is that current regulations will not change.

More to follow on this breaking story.