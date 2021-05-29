Two drivers 'racing each other' left cyclist with life changing injuries

A cyclist was left with 'life-changing injuries' after a collision involving two drivers who were 'racing each other'.

One of the men overtook the other before crashing into another motorist emerging from a side street causing him to lose control and hit the rider.

Police were alerted to a report that a grey Seat Leon Cupra, a black Mercedes AMG CLA and a blue Mercedes C Class car were involved in a collision and that a 25-year-old man had been knocked from his bicycle.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital with life changing injuries.

Mark Birch, driving the Mercedes, and Scott Worthington, driving the Seat, were said by witnesses to be racing each other along Lord Street, Southport and onto Lulworth Road.

Worthington overtook Birch at speed and collided with a vehicle emerging from a side road before losing control and striking the cyclist.

Worthington remained at the scene while Birch failed to stop. Both were arrested and later charged, Lancashire Live report.

Worthington, 28, of Park Road, Southport, and Birch, 29, of Stuart Road, Bootle, were jailed for a combined total of more than three years and both received driving disqualifications.

Worthington pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

> Hit and run driver who killed cyclist spent a week trying to cover up crash

He received a two year prison sentence and a four year driving disqualification, with a requirement to take an extended test.

Birch pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He received a 13 month prison sentence and a three year six month driving disqualification, with a requirement to take an extended test.

Roads Policing Inspector Stuart McIver said: “This was a horrifying incident which saw the victim suffer from life-changing injuries and could have had even more devastating consequences.

“We hope that today’s sentence shows that we simply will not tolerate racing on the streets of Merseyside - it is utterly reckless and puts our communities at unnecessary risk on our roads.

“If you make the stupid decision to drive in this manner we will find you and put you before the courts.”