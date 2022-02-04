Tributes pour in for "great character" of time trial scene killed in A5 collision

The North Wales time trialling community has come together to pay tribute to a popular face, friend and competitor, David Fanning, who was tragically killed in a collision on the A5 on Monday.

North Wales Police confirmed news of a road traffic collision between a vehicle driver and a cyclist just after 5.30pm on Monday 31 January on the A5 in Llidiart-y-Parc near Corwen.

A spokesperson later confirmed the rider had died, and appealed for witnesses to the collision involving a dark-coloured Mitsubishi Shogun 4x4.

The Daily Post reports an off-duty nurse and police officer attempted treatment at the scene of the collision.

The news was shared amongst the North Wales time trialling community, who reacted with shock to the death of Mr Fanning, known affectionately as 'Chaos' to many.

On Facebook, one fellow TT regular paid tribute: "This is awful news. I only knew David from doing the TTs and he was certainly a character but so likeable for his enthusiasm and style. He did some phenomenal times on old outdated bikes often beating many who were on state of the art carbon. He once told me after riding up from Corwen he was going to do the Valley 10 then go to Llandudno, have a few pints and kip on the beach and ride back the next day - class. RIP David."

Another added: "Really sad news. I didn’t know him well but he was a great character! He once used my bike for the Llanrwst valley time trial after he had driven to Bodnant only to realise his bike wasn’t in his car and he had left it at home! Did a great time on it too! RIP David."

Tributes poured in on the Rhos-on-Sea Cycling Club group from those who enjoyed their pre-race chats, and remember "such a happy and positive face at the TTs".

RIP David Fanning, such sad news to hear of his passing, what a great character he was, will be sorely missed on the TT scene pic.twitter.com/JLDENVUged — bryn davies (@brynpdavies) February 1, 2022

Helen Tudor from Oswestry Paragon cycling club told the Daily Post, "Dave 'DJ' Fanning started competing in time trials in the Shropshire/North Wales area several years ago making an instant impression on all he met.

"In a sport where most riders embrace all things hi-tech to improve their times, he was notable in that his mission was to eclipse the times set in his youth using similar equipment.

"He was always interested in other riders and their bikes and would spend many hours designing and making is own updates."

A member of Bala Cycling Club, friends and clubmates kept the tributes flowing, one writing: "Absolutely gutted to hear that, he was a great lad & a real character & always put a smile on my face every time we met."

Another said: "Total shock! One of our funniest and nuttiest characters on the time trial scene. Won’t be the same without him."

Sgt Raymond Williams of North Wales Police confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway.

"We would like to offer our profound sympathies with the man’s family and friends," he said.

"Our investigation is underway, and I would like to thank all those who have contacted us so far. However, we continue to appeal to anybody who may have been travelling along the A5 around the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.

Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000075053.