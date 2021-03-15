Win! Three quality Magicshine lights must be won in our latest mega competiton

The days are finally getting longer... but you still need to have a decent front beam! Luckily our pals at Magicshine are giving you the chance to win one of three excellent front lights in their range. All you have to do to enter is fill in the form at the bottom of the competition.
Here's what you could win, starting with the MJ-906S worth £174.99
This light is a fully upgraded version of its elder brother, the MJ 906, with a new Garmin mount, Anti-Glare lens design and a smaller size. Here are some more tech specs...
Lumen: 4500 (6500 K)
Battery: 7.2V 10000mAh
Waterproof: IPX 6
Runtime: 1.5-50 H
Application: Bike, e-bike, road, off-Road
Our second light up for grabs is the MJ 902S, worth £124.99
The MJ-902S produces "a perfect beam pattern" so say Magicshine, that should more than suffice for your nightly adventures. There's also a daytime warning light, and there is compatibility for e-bike systems. Here's the tech info...
Lumen: 3000 (5700K)
Battery: 7.2V 7000mAh
Waterproof: IPX 6
Runtime: 1.5-42 H
Application: Bike, e-bike, road, off-road
Last but certainly not least, the third prize is the MJ 900S, worth £61.99
The MJ-900S makes "huge strides over the MJ 900 lens" according to Magicshine, with an LED light source and extra battery capacity. It adopts the Garmin/GoPro mount system, which enables it to be more compatible with difference devices. This light is also compatible with e-bikes. The tech specs please...
Lumen: 1500 (5700-6500 K)
Battery: 7.2V 2600 mAh
Waterproof: IPX 6
Runtime: 1.5-25H
Application: Bike, e-Bike, road, off-road
So there you have it, a trio of illuminating prizes up for grabs! We'll be picking three random winners on Monday 29th march, so check back to see if you've won. Very best of luck to all...
The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here!
