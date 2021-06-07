Three chances to win with Hunt! Wheels, a ride in Tour of Britain team car and tubeless kit must be won

Once again, our friends at TheRiderFirm have come up with a set of wonderful prizes for our latest mega road.cc competition... and the great news is there are three prizes, so we get three lucky winners! From the option to ride in a team car at the Tour of Britain, to a choice of quality Hunt wheelsets and a full tubeless tyre kit, this is a cracking set of prizes, so let's look at the details!

The winner of the grand prize will have a choice, and it will be a particularly difficult one... because it's a choice between a ride in a pro team car at the Tour of Britain in September, or your pick of ANY Hunt carbon wheelset! The team car option will see you hitching a lift in style with the Canyon dhb SunGod team as the peloton roll through the countryside. You'll also get £100 travel expenses, food and some extra pampering, Hunt have assured us.

If you take the other choice, you get to choose any carbon wheelset from Hunt's range - your high-end options include the 54mm deep Carbon Spoke Disc wheelset worth £1,389, or the Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc with CeramicSpeed bearings worth £1,489. Maybe you're on your hols during the Tour of Britain to make your choice a bit easier? Both options are very tempting indeed for our grand prize winner!

Our second winner will bag themselves an alloy wheelset from Hunt's range, and they will be able to choose anything up to the value of £499. Your options include the fast and dependable 34 Aero Wide Disc for eating up those miles.

Finally, our third winner will receive a full tubeless kit - this will consist of a pair of tyres (winner's choice), plus sealant, tape and valves worth £99, extra sealant and tape worth £25, plus a Schwalbe Tyre Booster worth £55.

So there you have it, three chances to win, three great prizes... what do I do next, I hear you cry! Well, just fill in the form below as usual, and wait until noon on the 21st June for the winners to be revealed. Very best of luck to all!