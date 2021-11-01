Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Thief takes stolen bike to his grandmother’s – and gets caught thanks to her CCTV

Thief takes stolen bike to his grandmother’s – and gets caught thanks to her CCTV

Matthew Herron admitted the offence and will be sentenced later this month
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Nov 01, 2021 12:29
3

A court has heard that a bike thief was caught in Gateshead after he was filmed by his grandmother’s CCTV as he wheeled the bike into her home.

The hoodie that Matthew Herron, aged 21 and from South Shields, was wearing when he went to his gran’s house on Tuesday 28 September this year was identical to one worn by the person who stole a bike from a property in Stewartsfield, Rowlands Gill, reports Chronicle Live.

Herron, who three days earlier had stolen a television in a burglary from another premises in Rowlands Gill, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling and theft, as well as theft of a pedal cycle.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal from premises in Gateshead on 28 September, but did not enter a plea on either of those charges.

Becky Slade, prosecuting at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, said: “He has taken the bike from a rear garden.

“CCTV in his grandmother’s house shows him with an Apollo bike. He also had on a hoodie top he was seen in when committing the offence.”

Herron will be sentenced on Thursday 25 November at Newcastle Crown Court and has been granted bail on the condition that he adheres to a curfew from 9pm to 7am.

Bike thief
Matthew Herron
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments