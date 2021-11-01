Thief takes stolen bike to his grandmother’s – and gets caught thanks to her CCTV

A court has heard that a bike thief was caught in Gateshead after he was filmed by his grandmother’s CCTV as he wheeled the bike into her home.

The hoodie that Matthew Herron, aged 21 and from South Shields, was wearing when he went to his gran’s house on Tuesday 28 September this year was identical to one worn by the person who stole a bike from a property in Stewartsfield, Rowlands Gill, reports Chronicle Live.

Herron, who three days earlier had stolen a television in a burglary from another premises in Rowlands Gill, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling and theft, as well as theft of a pedal cycle.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal from premises in Gateshead on 28 September, but did not enter a plea on either of those charges.

Becky Slade, prosecuting at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, said: “He has taken the bike from a rear garden.

“CCTV in his grandmother’s house shows him with an Apollo bike. He also had on a hoodie top he was seen in when committing the offence.”

Herron will be sentenced on Thursday 25 November at Newcastle Crown Court and has been granted bail on the condition that he adheres to a curfew from 9pm to 7am.