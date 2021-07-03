Support road.cc

news
Racing
Tadej Pogacar - picture credit A.S.O., Pauline Ballet

Tour de France Stage 8: Tadej Pogacar leaves rivals behind to take yellow, Dylan Teuns wins the stage

Defending champion attacks on penultimate climb to take overall lead; Geraint Thomas out of contention after being dropped early on
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Jul 03, 2021 16:15
0
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates is back in the race leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France after launching a devastating attack more than 30km from the end of the first mountain stage of the race to take command of the general classification, finishing fourth in Le Grand Bornand, the stage won by Dylan Teuns of Bahrain Victorious. 2018 winner Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers was dropped early on and is out of overall contention.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2021
Dylan Teuns
Tadej Pogacar
