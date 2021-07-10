Support road.cc

Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 landscape - picture credit A.S.O./Charly Lopez

Tour de France Stage 14: Bauke Mollema solos to win in Quillan

Second career stage win at the French Grand Tour for the Dutch rider
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Jul 10, 2021 16:00
0
Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo has taken his second career Tour de France stage win in Quillan this afternoon. The Dutch rider attacked from the break, finishing just over a minute ahead of his closest pursuers. 

Also in the break today was the Cofidis rider Gullaume Martin, who crossed the line around a minute and a half behind the stage winner and rises from ninth to second overall – 4 minutes 4 seconds behind race leader Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, and 1 minute 14 seconds ahead of EF Education-Nippo’s Rigoberto Uran, who drops to third on GC.

Mollema, whose previous stage win came at le Puy-en-Venlay four years ago, attacked his breakaway companions with 42km remaining of the 183.7km stage from Carcassonne, the route snaking through the Pyrenean foothills on the heart of Cathar Country.

It took more than two hours for the decisive move to get away in the hilly stage, with a number of early attacks shut down, including by Trek-Segafredo who clearly had designs on getting in the day’s break.

It was Wout Poels of Bahrain-Merida and Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Matteo Cattaneo who initiated the move that eventually got clear on the Col de Montségur with 90km remaining.

They were joined by eight other riders including Israel Start-Up Nation’s Michael Woods, whose chances of winning the stage were hampered by a crash with 50km left. The Canadian remounted, and would finish the day as the new leader of the mountains classification.

Mollema broke clear with around 41km remaining and would not be caught, savouring his victory as he rode through the final couple of kilometres, with Austrian national champion Patrick Konrad of  Bora-Hansgrohe second and Sergio Higuita of EF Education-Nippo third.

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-Quick Step came home in the autobus 23 minutes behind the winner, well inside the time limit, ahead of tomorrow’s first high mountain stage in the Pyrenees to Andorra, which also hosts Monday’s second rest day.

Reaction to follow.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

