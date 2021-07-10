Tour de France Stage 14: Bauke Mollema solos to win in Quillan

Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo has taken his second career Tour de France stage win in Quillan this afternoon. The Dutch rider attacked from the break, finishing just over a minute ahead of his closest pursuers.

Also in the break today was the Cofidis rider Gullaume Martin, who crossed the line around a minute and a half behind the stage winner and rises from ninth to second overall – 4 minutes 4 seconds behind race leader Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, and 1 minute 14 seconds ahead of EF Education-Nippo’s Rigoberto Uran, who drops to third on GC.

Mollema, whose previous stage win came at le Puy-en-Venlay four years ago, attacked his breakaway companions with 42km remaining of the 183.7km stage from Carcassonne, the route snaking through the Pyrenean foothills on the heart of Cathar Country.

It took more than two hours for the decisive move to get away in the hilly stage, with a number of early attacks shut down, including by Trek-Segafredo who clearly had designs on getting in the day’s break.

It was Wout Poels of Bahrain-Merida and Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Matteo Cattaneo who initiated the move that eventually got clear on the Col de Montségur with 90km remaining.

They were joined by eight other riders including Israel Start-Up Nation’s Michael Woods, whose chances of winning the stage were hampered by a crash with 50km left. The Canadian remounted, and would finish the day as the new leader of the mountains classification.

Mollema broke clear with around 41km remaining and would not be caught, savouring his victory as he rode through the final couple of kilometres, with Austrian national champion Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe second and Sergio Higuita of EF Education-Nippo third.

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-Quick Step came home in the autobus 23 minutes behind the winner, well inside the time limit, ahead of tomorrow’s first high mountain stage in the Pyrenees to Andorra, which also hosts Monday’s second rest day.

Reaction to follow.