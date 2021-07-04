Tour de France rider praises spectator who gave him pillow after crash

An Astana-Premier Tech rider who crashed heavily during yesterday's dramatic Tour de France stage has praised a spectator who rushed over to give him a pillow to rest his head on while he was lying injured on the floor.

Stefan de Bod highlighted the woman's kindness on Twitter and asked for more people like this and less of the "allez omi - opi" type of fans...

Just want to put this out there 🔝 We love spectators like her.

The lady who brought me a pillow yesterday💙 More like her and less "allez omi - opi" spectators. pic.twitter.com/BvCV7d3YmH — Stefan de Bod (@StefandBd) July 4, 2021

The 24-year-old crashed on a slippery descent of the Côte de Mont-Saxonnex yesterday and TV images showed him lying on his back in the driveway of a house.

Despite that the South African was soon back on his bike and eventually rolled across the finish line in 80th place, 31' 25'' down on stage winner Dylan Teuns.