Suspended sentence for hit-and-run driver who knocked child off bike and denied having been in crash

Court told that driver may not have faced charges had she stopped at scene since CCTV footage suggested crash was young cyclist’s fault
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 15:34
A hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a nine-year-old boy seriously injured and denied to police that she had been in a collision has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Despite lying about her involvement in the incident, Blackburn Magistrates’ Court heard that had  Sameia Sohail Mahmood stayed at the scene she may not have faced any charges at all – since camera footage suggested that the collision was the young cyclist’s fault, reports the Lancashire Telegraph.

CCTV footage showed the child cycling out onto the main road and into the path of Mahmood’s car, with parked vehicles on each side of the road making it difficult for motorists to spot the rider.

Mahmood stopped briefly at the scene of the crash on Vincent Road and Barkerhouse Road in Nelson before driving off.

Scott Parker, prosecuting, said: “He was struck by a car travelling up Barkerhouse Road and was thrown from his bike.

“He rotated in the air and landed in the road. The car pulled in briefly but then left.”

The youngster’s mother said that he had gone through an operation lasting eight and a half hours at Manchester Children’s Hospital, and remained there for three and a half weeks, and that once he returned home he was confined to bed for three and a half months.

He underwent physiotherapy to learn how to walk again, and had to stay off school for seven months and can no longer participate in sports or PE.

His mother added: “I can’t understand why the driver didn’t stop and left my child for dead lying in the road.”

Mahmood’s Audi car was discovered 150 yards away in an alley and had damage to the front as well as bicycle tyre marks on it.

CCTV footage showed Mahmood and her husband, who was a passenger in the car, getting out of the car after she parked it and inspecting the damage.

However, when she was interviewed by police, she denied having been in a crash. She also denied having wiped the steering wheel and getting out of the car to look at the damage.

Mahmood, who was insured and tested negative for excessive alcohol and drugs, was charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

Defending Mahmood, Neil Howard, said that the driver maintained that she was not to blame for the collision.

“What can be said is that she fully sympathises and is upset by the level of injuries the boy suffered,” he told the court.

He insisted that had she stopped at the scene she would not have faced prosecution in the absence of any evidence of poor driving on her part.

“She was insured and there were no issues with drink or drugs which were tested for by the police,” he added.

Mahmood was handed a six month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was told to pay costs of £620 as well as a £128 victim surcharge. The 28 year old was also given a 12-month driving ban.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

