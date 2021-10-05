Suspected drug driver leaves cycling PCSO seriously injured

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has sustained what are described as “potentially life changing injuries” after she was knocked off her bike by a suspected drug driver in Leicestershire yesterday.

Leicestershire Police say the crash happened at around 8.20pm on the A6 Leicester Road in Loughborough, close to the junction with Gregory Street. The officer and the driver of a black Kia Carens were both heading into the town centre.

The PCSO, who was on duty at the time, was taken to hospital, and the incident is being investigated by detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU).

Officers have subsequently arrested a 40-year-old man from Loughborough on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs. He remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from the SCIU, said: “I would firstly like to thank those members of the public who attended the scene and came to my colleague’s aid following the collision.

“Our investigation is very much in its early stages and we require further public help.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Leicester Road – either towards or from Loughborough town centre – who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the cyclist or black Kia Karens prior to the collision occurring.

“Any information you have could help our enquiries,” he added.

Anyone with information can be submitted online via the force’s website quoting reference 21*577000, or using the non-emergency number 101.

