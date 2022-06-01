Check out the new road.cc look! Get your brand new Stolen Goat custom road.cc kit

Well would you look at that, it's our brand new road.cc cycling gear! After many years and many thousands of miles, we thought it was finally time to revamp our popular range of road.cc kit and bring it bang up to date. That meant finding a new partner to bring our ideas to life, and we're very pleased to announce that Stolen Goat are now our official custom kit supplier... and we're sure you'll agree, they've done a magnificent job!

> Check out the full road.cc x Stolen Goat collection here

When the initial conversations about some fresh kit were being bandied about the road.cc office (well our home offices anyway, as we were in the thick of lockdown) it just so happened that Stolen Goat had just launched their custom kit program, so the timing couldn't have been much better.

Stolen Goat's CEO Tim Bland says: "Myself and the rest of the Stolen Goat team are not only very pleased with the outcome of the kit itself, but we are very much looking forward to being a part of the road.cc landscape for many miles ahead, come rain or shine. Let the adventure begin!"

While the kit is quite a departure from our previous argyle-heavy offerings, there is still a splash of it on the brand new jersey with one of our founding fathers Tony Farrelly making sure some form of diamonds made an appearance:

"With the new kit we wanted to create something striking, modern and stylish that was both a departure from the old much-loved design, and referenced it too," says Tony.

"I think we’ve succeeded, though of course I would say that!

"It’s also much more flattering to wear than the argyle one it replaces, with the new design being much more forgiving. We've had a diamond kit design since we launched in 2008 so we could never get rid of the diamonds completely, but now their job is to complement and enhance an already strong design with a subtle nod back to our previous kit."

This is proper cycling kit, made to the same specification as Stolen Goat's other premium offerings, and by buying it you'll be supporting both a young and innovative British cycling apparel brand, and one of the few truly independent cycling media outlets out there.

Without further ado, here are a few more details about each item in the new collection. All are available in men's and women's sizes...

Bodyline short sleeve jersey: buy yours now from Stolen Goat for £75.00

We'll start with the crown jewel in the collection, our all new jersey! It's a great all-rounder for all kinds of adventures, featuring our logo and a stunning light blue striped design.

It's made from a lightweight, premium fabric with 4-way stretch for a superb fit, and has three roomy open pockets with a fourth water-resistant one for valuables - everything you need to enjoy the miles ahead.

Orkaan long sleeve jersey: buy now from Stolen Goat for £125.00

For dodgy weather conditions, which let's be honest can happen pretty much year-round in the UK, you'll be needing this excellent long-sleeved jersey with a soft thermal liner to keep you warm without overheating. It's both water and wind resistant while offering plenty of breathability, and is offered in a a relaxed, all-day fit.

This one also has the three big pockets and a fourth with a zipper, and that super soft lining is luxurious against the skin to keep you snug while racking up the miles.

Epic bib shorts: buy now from Stolen Goat for £149.00

These premium bib shorts have been developed with pro riders (and non-pro riders if we're talking about the road.cc colours, but we can't take all the credit!) and offer a compressive fit with 4-way stretch and 2-way breathability. The premium fabric has what Stolen Goat describe as graduated muscle support, to help you feel fresh and keep those KOMs and QOMs coming.

There are men's and women's-specific pads that both offer the perfect shape for maximum support where you need it most, with minimal friction and optimal breathability. The shorts also have seamless integrated elastic grippers to keep things in place without pulling at your skin, and avoid that dreaded sausage leg look.

Bodyline Gilet: buy now from Stolen Goat for £70.00

If you need an extra bit of warmth and protection for chilly mornings or just something to stash if it looks like the weather might turn, the road.cc x Stolen Goat Bodyline Gilet is for you.

It's a versatile, packable layer with a high neck and windproof front, and the fit is close yet comfortable so it won't flap about and waste your watts. A central pocket plus two further openings give you additional storage, plus easy access to your jersey pockets underneath. This gilet also packs away into its own pocked for easy stashing when you don't need it.

Orkaan hoodie: buy now from Stolen Goat for £100

Finally, introducing the road.cc x Stolen Goat Orkaan hoodie, for off the bike or casual cycling trips about town. Made from the same material as the road.cc long-sleeve jersey, this is a hoodie with a difference in that it won't leave you feeling horrendously sweaty thanks to its breathable and temperature-regulating properties.

It's also water repellent, wind-resistant and has a full-length, YKK cam-lock zipper. There are two large zipped stash pockets at the front for carrying essentials, and the fit is very much all-day comfort - a loose fit for casual rides and coffee shop catch-ups.

With each item in the new road.cc collection being made to order, there is a 10-12 week lead time as standard after pre-ordering your kit; however, the folks at Stolen Goat tell us there is some stock ready to go for both styles of jersey and the bib shorts. Once this stock sells out it's back to a 10-12 week pre-order, so if you get in quick you should receive your kit pretty sharpish. Hopefully whenever your fancy new road.cc kit arrives, you'll agree it's well worth the wait!

Check out the road.cc collection on Stolen Goat's website, and let us know what you think about the new gear in the comments below.