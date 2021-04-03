Driver arrested after sister of Olympic cyclist injured in collision

A driver has been arrested after Ffion James, sister of Olympic track cyclist Becky James was hit on a roundabout in Wales.

South Wales Police confirmed a 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ffion said on social media she had been out enjoying the spell of good weather when she and her friend were 'hit by a car on a roundabout'.

The 23-year-old cyclocross UK National Trophy Series winner and former National Junior Champion is the sister of Olympic track cyclist Becky James.

Becky was the 2013 world sprint and keirin champion and won silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics in both events.

Posting on Instagram, Ffion said: "An eventful Tuesday to say the least.

"Enjoying the sun with [Ruby Miller] and next thing we know we’re both on the ground after being hit by a car on a roundabout."

She added that fortunately, the incident hadn't resulted in any serious injuries.

She continued: "Luckily no lasting injuries for both of us, feeling lucky for sure.

"A massive thank you goes to the people who stopped and waited with us while we lay on the floor, along with the paramedics, doctors and police who all did an incredible job and I can’t thank enough.

"Not an experience I want to go through again but one that happens way too often. Thank you for the messages already I am ok just resting and recovering."

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and leaving the scene of an accident.

"The arrest followed a collision between a car and two cyclists at approximately 2pm on 30 March, 2021, on Mafon Road, Nelson.

"The woman has been released under investigation.

"Both cyclists were treated for injuries which were non-life threatening at Prince Charles Hospital."