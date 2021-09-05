Vuelta Stage 21: Primoz Roglic wins final time trial in style to take third victory overall at the Spanish Grand Tour

Primoz Roglic has won his third Vuelta a Espana with an expectedly dominant performance in the final stage.

The team Jumbo-Visma rider passed his two-minute man Enric Mas (Movistar) just before crossing the line.

The 31-year-old flirted with drama when at one point he appeared to be heading off course but fortunately he realised at the last moment and steered back onto the correct route.

Magnus Court Nielson (EF Education First) put in a storming performance to come in second.

Roglič clocked a time of 44-02 to beat Cort 14 seconds in the 33.8km-long individual time trial from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela was the longest final day time trial since 2002.

Sean Kelly commentating, said: "There was never a moment when we doubted him. Of course you are always expecting somehtings to be thrown up by the other teams, the other favourites but never any difficulty for him at all over the three weeks."

Speaking after the stage, Roglic said: "Again, a super nice day and a nice three weeks so I am super glad for myself and my guys around and the whole team...

"Sometimes you win by a lot sometimes I also win by really a little. As long as you can win it is super nice."