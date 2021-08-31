Support road.cc

Robber who threatened to stab Glasgow cyclist then took his bike avoids jail

James McKee told victim: “Get off your f*ck*ng bike or I will stab you” before riding off on it
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Aug 31, 2021 12:28
A robber who threatened to stab a cyclist in Glasgow before taking his bike has been handed an 18-month supervision order.

Glasgow Sheriff Court also imposed a nine-month 7am-1pm curfew on James McKee, who will have to wear an electronic ankle tag, reports Glasgow Live.

The 20-year-old had pleaded guilty to assault and robbery in connection with the incident, which happened close to the main entrance of Celtic Park on 14 April.

The victim, Jordyn Cunningham, had ridden his bike to the stadium with a friend, said Laura Bradley, prosecuting.

She told the court: “They were approached by McKee outside the main entrance. He started talking about Celtic with them.

“McKee asked if he could buy his bike and Mr Cunningham said no.”

Ms Bradley said that at that point, “He made a motion to pull up his jumper to the waistband area. He said, ‘Get off your f*ck*ng bike or I will stab you’.”

The cyclist  got off his bike, which McKee took, riding off in the direction of the Forge Shopping Centre.

Police traced and arrested him after a call was made to 999, and Mr Cunningham was reunited with his bike after someone messaged him on social media anonymously.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

