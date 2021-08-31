Robber who threatened to stab Glasgow cyclist then took his bike avoids jail

A robber who threatened to stab a cyclist in Glasgow before taking his bike has been handed an 18-month supervision order.

Glasgow Sheriff Court also imposed a nine-month 7am-1pm curfew on James McKee, who will have to wear an electronic ankle tag, reports Glasgow Live.

The 20-year-old had pleaded guilty to assault and robbery in connection with the incident, which happened close to the main entrance of Celtic Park on 14 April.

The victim, Jordyn Cunningham, had ridden his bike to the stadium with a friend, said Laura Bradley, prosecuting.

She told the court: “They were approached by McKee outside the main entrance. He started talking about Celtic with them.

“McKee asked if he could buy his bike and Mr Cunningham said no.”

Ms Bradley said that at that point, “He made a motion to pull up his jumper to the waistband area. He said, ‘Get off your f*ck*ng bike or I will stab you’.”

The cyclist got off his bike, which McKee took, riding off in the direction of the Forge Shopping Centre.

Mr Cunningham got off the bike before McKee took it and raced off towards the Forge Shopping Centre.

Police traced and arrested him after a call was made to 999, and Mr Cunningham was reunited with his bike after someone messaged him on social media anonymously.