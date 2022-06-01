What do you hate about cycling? Our cycling pet peeves + bikepacking chat on episode 26 of the road.cc Podcast

We love cycling of course, and we hope you love it too... but nothing is absolutely perfect, so in this episode we're talking about the things we don't like about our favourite thing!
Dodgy drivers, dodgy infrastructure, flies, sunburn, punctures and over-indulgent concept bikes all make an appearance, and I'm sure there's plenty you could add to the list.
Listen to George, Dave, John and myself grumble in a sort of entertaining manner (we think so anyway) and see how many you agree and disagree with. Let us know what your least favourite things about cycling are in the comments to of course; when we asked on social media you certainly didn't disappoint!
For our second segment, Simon chats to his fascinating friend and bikepacking aficionado Will about all things bikepacking. What kit do you need, what makes the ideal bikepacking and wild camping trip? If you're planning your own, be sure to give this a listen and take heed of Will's words of wisdom before you depart on your epic journey...
The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.
Laka bicycle insurance
Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service.
To find out more visit: laka.co
Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only)
Fulcrum 800.
Slightly off-topic, but does anyone know some good links for watching streaming international football?
Aaand now you go back to the nuance.
They act as a buffer / safety net when people follow the previous couple of amber gamblers but notice that another direction has started moving...
youre forgetting that a battery on a phone is a lot larger then ones in small garmin devices. Use google maps to naviagate a few places while out...
As others have said, no mention of a ban. No one convicted of such an offense should ever be allowed to drive again. It's not harsh - lots of...
Mine revs quite fiercely if I put down the accelerator too hard, it doesn't immediately accelerate and this sound is plenty to get me to ease off. ...
Muggings are a key byproduct of the failed London Quietways cycle policy....
A fellow of another web site I'm a member of used to work on the online news content at the Beeb as the main centre used to be based in Brum. I...
I suspect you might have trouble finding a source for that. It would be needlessly controversial (and not "woolly" at all - it's quite specific),...