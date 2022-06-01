Support road.cc

What do you hate about cycling? Our cycling pet peeves + bikepacking chat on episode 26 of the road.cc Podcast

Obviously we love cycling and hope you do too... but every now and then we do just find ourselves having to vent about the things we don't like about it...
by Jack Sexty
Wed, Jun 01, 2022 16:32
We love cycling of course, and we hope you love it too... but nothing is absolutely perfect, so in this episode we're talking about the things we don't like about our favourite thing! 

Cycle lane parked car (Image credit: Rob Ainsley sent to us)
Rob Ainsley

Dodgy drivers, dodgy infrastructure, flies, sunburn, punctures and over-indulgent concept bikes all make an appearance, and I'm sure there's plenty you could add to the list.

Listen to George, Dave, John and myself grumble in a sort of entertaining manner (we think so anyway) and see how many you agree and disagree with. Let us know what your least favourite things about cycling are in the comments to of course; when we asked on social media you certainly didn't disappoint! 

2022 Sonder Camino AL - bikepacking leaves.jpg

For our second segment, Simon chats to his fascinating friend and bikepacking aficionado Will about all things bikepacking. What kit do you need, what makes the ideal bikepacking and wild camping trip? If you're planning your own, be sure to give this a listen and take heed of Will's words of wisdom before you depart on your epic journey...

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

Laka bicycle insurance

Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service. 

To find out more visit: laka.co

Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only) 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments