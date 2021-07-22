How does road.cc review products, and what does it take to score 10/10? Plus Phil Cavell interview + more on the road.cc Podcast episode 3

Episode 3 of the road.cc podcast is now live for you to listen to on your commute home... hopefully on a well air-conditioned train carriage, or with some decent bone-conducting headphones if you're on the bike! This week we're talking reviews. How do we put the scores on the doors, and what does it take for a product to get a rare 10/10 score?

What's the process if something's bad, and what criteria has to be met for a product to get full marks? More work goes into it that many casual readers might think, so road.cc founding father Tony Farrelly, tech editor Mat Brett and yours truly discuss the process in depth. Recently a rare 10/10 was awarded to the Fairlight Strael 3.0, so George talks to reviewer Stu Kerton about why it got top marks.

There's also an interview with fitness and bike-fitting expert Phil Cavell, author of The Midlife Cyclist, who talks about training and staying fit past 40 and injury prevention.

We’re also on a Tour de France comedown and talking more tech, specifically the usage of unreleased products in the pro peloton.

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast - it's also embedded further up the page, so just press play. road.cc subscribers will also get it sent to them early in a road.cc Subscriber’s Newsletter every time there's a new episode. Enjoy!

What do you think of the road.cc Podcast so far, and what would you like us to discuss in future episodes? Comment below and/or drop us a line at podcast [at] road.cc