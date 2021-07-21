THREE chances to win an absoluteBLACK HOLLOWcage for your Shimano rear mech worth £519!

This week's competition is another fantastic offering from our friends at absoluteBLACK. Not content to sit on their laurels with the success of Oval Rings, GRAPHENlube and GRAPHENwax, absoluteBLACK have launched another watt-saving product for those looking for maximum performance from their drivetrain, the HOLLOWcage!

absoluteBLACK have torn up the design book, got their keyboards out, brushed up on their CAAD skills and designed this new and apparently almost silent cage for your rear mech. Gone are the two plates holding two small plastic pulleys... now for something completely different.

According to absoluteBLACK, they have designed a mono plate cage that is the most aerodynamic on the market and delivers the quietest and best shifting performance to date. Quite a claim and one we will be attempting to verify once we get our hands on one. absoluteBLACK does have form here, making similar claims about GRAPHENwax last year that got everybody very excited after trying it, including us. Check Dave's review and video here.

In the world of derailleur gears, very little has changed over the last 70 years. Construction has got better, materials have moved on from steel plates to carbon, weight has come down and electronics play a key part today, but the two jockey wheels still spin on bearings inside those plates. If it ain't broke don't fix it perhaps? Not anymore.

absoluteBLACKS’s HOLLOWcage has a carbon-polymer mono-plate construction with bespoke, oversized, full ceramic bearings and the most advanced silencing pulleys ever created. It weighs in at 71g and is only available for Dura-Ace 9100 and Ultegra 8000 groupsets currently. It is available in a choice of 5 colours for the lower lockring– black, gold, red, titanium and pvd rainbow. Very smart!

If you had to buy one of these it would cost you a healthy £519, but you might not have to... you simply have to go to the bottom of this page and enter the competition for your chance to win one of three HOLLOWcages that absoluteBLACK are giving away to road.cc readers!

So apart from the stunning looks, what are the other benefits of the HOLLOWcage? You can check out the absoluteBLACK site for more information, but here’s a quick summary for you:

It's super silent

The shifting is claimed to be just as good as with the original Dura-Ace cage.

It's been shown to save more watts than any other cage

It’s more aero than the OEM cage and other oversized cages according to absoluteBLACK

It's one of the lightest oversized cages on the market.

As soon as we can get one in for testing we will be putting it through its paces, but the chances are whoever wins this competition will get their hands on one before we do - lucky devils!

