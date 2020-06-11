Porn Pedallers urge cyclists to Ride for Pride – and for charity – this Saturday

Porn Pedallers Cycling Club (PPCC), which draws its membership from people working within the adult entertainment industry, is urging friends and followers to Ride for Pride this weekend.

With its roots in the first UK Gay Rights Rally in 1972 which had around 2,000 participants, Pride in London is now one of the biggest annual events in the city, and similar events now take place around the UK and around the world annually.

Each year, Pride in London attracts upwards of a million participants and spectators and was due to be held on 26 June before being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend, PPCC is inviting people to join them this Saturday for a Pride Ride to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community – obviously, large group rides are out at the moment due to restrictions on movement and meeting other people, so you are encouraged to get out on your bike alone, or in small groups in line with guidance.

“Everyone is encouraged to post their ride to social media with the hashtags #OurPrideRide #RideTheRibbon4Pride,” says PPCC, which last November held a ‘Ride The Ribbon’ World AIDS Day fundraiser to support leading HIV charity, Terrence Higgins Trust (THT).

In all, PPCC events raised £15,000 for the charity last year alone, and THT CEO Ian Green said: “All of us at Terrence Higgins Trust are so very grateful to the Porn Pedallers for their consistent support – needed more than ever in the current climate!”

You can donate to PPCC's fundraiser for THT here.

PPCC added: “The porn peloton, and cycling pornstar Tindra Frost, will also be ‘Riding The Ribbon 4 Pride’ on virtual cycling platform, Zwift, at 18.00 BST on Saturday 13 June. Follow Chris Ratcliff (PPCC) on Zwift for an open invitation to join the meetup.”

The Zwift ride will be streamed live on Twitch here.

Meanwhile, British Cycling – which, as regular road.cc readers will be aware, may not be Porn Pedallers’ favourite organisation after it applied UCI rules to exclude the club from being affiliated – is also encouraging people to share their Pride ride pictures on social media this weekend.

