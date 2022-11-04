Police search for Hampshire driver who broke cyclist’s wrist when he rammed him with his car

Police in Portsmouth are searching for a driver who rammed a cyclist, resulting in the victim sustaining a broken wrist. In a separate incident, Dorset Police have appealed for information after a cyclist was pushed off his bike and broke his jaw.

Hampshire Constabulary say that the incident in Portsmouth happened in Buckland on Wednesday 26 October at around 11am on Washington Road, Buckland.

Following an exchange of words between the driver, who was in a black car, and the cyclist, a man aged in his 30s, the motorist rammed him, causing him to fall off his bike and break his wrist.

Police said the driver of the car was white with short blonde/light brown hair and wearing a blue or black puffer jacket.

Police described the driver as “white, with short blonde/light brown hair and wearing a blue or black puffer jacket,” while the car he was in was said to be “black and quite a new vehicle.”

Their investigation is continuing, and anyone with information, including dash cam footage from the area taken between 1100 and 1115 hours last Wednesday morning, is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 44220435838.

Meanwhile, further along the south coast in Bournemouth, a male cyclist aged in his 20s and wearing fancy dress sustained a broken jaw when someone ran up behind him and pushed him off his bike.

According to Dorset Police, the assault happened during the early hours of Tuesday 1 November – a time when many revellers would have been returning home from Halloween parties.

The assault is said to have happened at around 0300 hours in Winton, in the vicinity of Wimborne Road and Talbot Road.

Detective Constable Rachel Walker-Hatch from Bournemouth CID said: “This incident has left the victim seriously injured and we are carrying out enquiries to identify who is responsible.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“Also, I am keen to speak to any residents who have CCTV or motorists travelling in the area with a dashcam to contact Dorset Police with any relevant footage to assist my investigation.”

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting occurrence number 55220177453.