“Victim blaming garbage” – Police Scotland slated after sharing “cycle safety” video of HGV driver left-hooking cyclist

Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit has been slated on social media after sharing a five-year-old “cycle safety” video on social media that was widely criticised by cycling campaigners including Chris Boardman when first released in 2016. What’s more, the specific circumstances portrayed in the footage, is one addressed in forthcoming changes to the Highway Code which make it clear that people on bikes have priority when travelling straight on at a junction.

#FifeRP know the @FifeCouncil roads are great for cycling. To support @ProjectEdward we'll be speaking to cyclists today to improve their safety & re-iterate their own responsibilities to other road users. For guidance follow -https://t.co/qQPkU3ckHrhttps://t.co/hZsEs4oQkM — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) September 16, 2021

The video, produced as part of the Department for Transport’s THINK! Road safety campaign and entitled “THINK! Cycle safety: Hang back from lorries turning left,” was uploaded to YouTube in September 2016.

It begins with a rather jarring montage, including cartoons, of “Things you shouldn’t get caught between” – including a grand piano being dropped from height, a pair of boxers fighting, a gunfight in a Spaghetti Western and a butcher using a meat cleaver to chop meat – then inserts scenes of a lorry driver and cyclist heading towards a junction, where the driver turns left across the bike rider’s path.

The clip, viewed nearly 300,000 times, ends with a scene of the lorry stopped at the junction, the bicycle crushed beneath its wheels, and a police car and ambulance in the background.

At the time, Boardman said on Twitter that it was a “Desperately misguided campaign that a) tries to make death fun b) vulnerable road user responsible for vehicle not fit for road.”

“Companies, THINK buy lorries that let your poor drivers see more than 70% of the road, they exist,” he added.

Duncan Dollimore of Cycling UK said that the charity had “raised its concerns with this campaign at the earliest stage and we are very disappointed this was not taken on board. Hopefully, following the understandable widespread negative reaction THINK! has received from road safety campaigners, they will rethink and re-engage to learn from their mistakes.”

Dozens of comments beneath the video on YouTube point out the flaws in the message it sends out, with some commenters pointing out it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure they overtake and turn safely and others accusing it of “victim blaming.”

Despite the backlash to the video, Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit shared it on Twitter yesterday morning, in a tweet referencing Project EDWARD, the acronym standing for European Day Without A Road Death, a Europe-wide initiative launched five years ago by the European Traffic Police Network and supported by the European Commission.

The tweet said: “We'll be speaking to cyclists today to improve their safety & re-iterate their own responsibilities to other road users.” Reaction to the post was unanimously critical.

What contemptible, victim blaming garbage! You think cyclists are getting hit at junctions, trying to undertake left indicating vehicles? They are getting left hooked by vehicles that have just overtaken them or vehicles they have pulled up alongside at a red traffic lights. — Not The Echo Chamber (@not_chamber) September 16, 2021

Didn't you even read the comments beneath the clip? The lorry driver breaks the law and presumably kills the cyclist, so you're blaming the victim. Amazing. — R C D Mitchum (@PaulCra33107260) September 16, 2021

Nothing about tipper-drivers (and others) who DGAF? Naaah - it's "speak to cyclists". Cheap, but gives you a tweet. Inadequate. Inept. FFS - dangerously ignorant messaging. That's not @ProjectEdward. That's ... a) victim blaming;

b) exonerating the killers on the roads. — gavincooks (@aLeedscyclist) September 16, 2021

One Twitter user highlighted the hierarchy of road users that will shortly be introduced to the Highway Code under new Rule H1, which says that “Those in charge of vehicles that can cause the greatest harm in the event of a collision bear the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to others,” adding that “This principle applies most strongly to drivers of large goods and passenger vehicles.”

Unbelievable. You shift blame onto the cyclists? With a video of a driver breaking the law? Ever heard of "road hierarchy"? Tweeting this is utterly irresponsible, and shocking evidence of incapacity. pic.twitter.com/C406xiVSfO — Bummer (@bumm0r) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, new Rule H3, which applies to drivers and motorcyclists, is clear that cyclists have priority when travelling straight on at a junction. In full, it reads: