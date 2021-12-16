Police officer seriously injured while trying to stop bike thief

A police officer has been seriously injured while trying to stop a man from stealing a bike in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident which took place in the East Midlands city at around 5.20pm on Monday.

The officer, who is based in the city and was in plain clothes, spotted a man attempting to steal light blue bike from outside a shop on Leicester High Street.

He attempted to arrest the suspect at the junction with St Augustine Road, but the man resisted, and the officer was thrown into the road and sustained a serious head injury.

The man then rode away on the bike along Braunstone Gate and Hinckley Road, then turned onto Great Central Way.

Officers are continuing to investigate the case and the suspect has not yet been found.

The police officer, meanwhile, is recovering in hospital, and is described as being in a stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Tattersall of Leicestershire Police’s Complex Investigation Team said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the city centre and saw what happened, filmed the incident or has CCTV footage.

“I’d also like to speak to any motorists who were driving along Braunstone Gate, Hinckley Road or Great Central Way and who captured a man on a sky blue bike on their dashcam.

“Any details you’re able to provide could help our investigation,” she added.

Anyone who has information is asked to pass it on via the force’s website, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.