Tadej Pogacar stuck (most of) his Tour de France rides on Strava

Imagine being that irate because you can't drive your car through a town. Jesus wept.
Monaco has an associate agreement with he EU which means that Monaco is part of the Eurozone, is a member of the internal market, has freedom of...
Why do they need the paramilitary name? It's a community service, not the SAS....
It is a generalisation, but where MTB leads, road tends to follow; and they don't have the same 'purist'/historic 'issues' that can be a blight on...
Congratulations to Caspar Hughes! He appears at a stroke to have beaten my 10 red-light crashing NIPs, although we don't yet know what the police...
Seems unlikely given it is about the driest place and does not get much snow/ice.
We shoud really be focused on shortening journeys not lengthening them....
Gabba is the short sleeve, Perfetto the long sleeve
Sure, you're absolutely right; while the problem could possibly be solved in an elegant manner, there's simply no pressure to do so. My initial...
Rotor already did 13 speed. And the chain should be just as strong as the stregnth is in the thickness of the plates and pins not how wide the...